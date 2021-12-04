Everyone Is Talking About The Crazy Dunk Anthony Edwards Had Against The Nets

Anthony Edwards had a massive dunk in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at Barclays Center.

The dunk can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.

The 2020 number one overall pick has been an absolute highlight-reel since entering the NBA last season.

People all over Twitter were talking about the dunk on Friday, and some of those tweets can be seen embedded below.

The final score was 110-105 in favor of the Nets.

The Timberwolves now have an 11-12 record, but have a 7-3 record in their last ten games, and had been clicking on all cylinders.

As for the Nets, they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-6 record in their first 22 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

