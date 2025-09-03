Ex-Celtics Star's LeBron James Prediction Could Shake Up NBA
LeBron James doesn’t have much left to prove. The Los Angeles Lakers’ forward will go down as a legend.
At 40 years old, LeBron is gearing up for what could potentially be his final season with the Lakers. After picking up his $52.6 million player option, James is set to become a free agent in 2026.
The future Hall of Famer hasn’t confirmed that this is the last dance. Reports surrounding James suggest that his mind isn’t made up on that front.
But if the former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce had to guess, the 2025-2026 NBA season will be it for the Lakers’ star.
“If I’m a betting man, I think this will be his last season,” Pierce said recently.
“He’s been the GOAT for so long. He’s maintained the stats. We appreciate what he brought to the game and how he’s held the mantle since (Michael) Jordan left. Bron is one of them ones. We appreciate him, but I think his time is up. We appreciate what he’s done for the league.”
Since 2003, LeBron James has been one of the most prominent players in the NBA.
Coming to the NBA straight out of high school as the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft, James lived up to the hype. Right out of the gate, he started 79 games as a rookie. With the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
By year three, James was averaging over 30 points per game through an entire season. He’s been an All-Star for nearly every single season of his career.
While LeBron remains a dominant presence even in his later days with the Lakers, he’s still on the hunt for his fifth championship. His last NBA Finals victory came during the 2020 season, when the Lakers won it all in the Florida bubble.
Last year, LeBron appeared in 70 games for LA. He posted averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists.
It’s clear the Lakers have prepared themselves for life after LeBron by adding Luka Doncic through the trade market last year, but “The King” isn’t done just yet. By picking up his player option, LeBron committed to another run with the Lakers. He’s hoping to snatch at least one more title before he goes out for good.
If Pierce’s prediction is right, LeBron’s decision would surely shake up the NBA, as he’s been such a dominant force in the game for so long.