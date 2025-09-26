Ex-Clippers All-Star Staying Ready for Next Opportunity
Former Los Angeles Clippers All-Star DeAndre Jordan is still an NBA free agent.
As the veteran center remains available on the open market, he appears to be staying ready for his next opportunity whenever that may be.
via @TheHoopCentral: DeAndre Jordan putting in WORK.
Jordan recently wrapped up a run with the Denver Nuggets. He arrived in Denver for the 2022-2023 season, and helped them amid a championship run.
That year, Jordan appeared in 39 games, seeing the court for 15 minutes per game. He averaged 5.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Jordan played in just four of the Nuggets’ postseason matchups. The Nuggets went on to win the NBA Finals, which marked Jordan’s first title win of his career.
Over the next two seasons, Jordan stuck with the Nuggets. Last year, he appeared in 56 games for Denver, coming off the bench for roughly 13 minutes per game. Jordan accounted for 3.7 points per game and came down with 5.1 rebounds per game.
At this stage of his career, Jordan is a quality veteran to have around for limited minutes off the bench. He’s a good depth piece, being a third center on a roster.
Jordan’s experience could certainly help younger players. He’s been in the NBA since 2008 and has worked his way up from being a second-round prospect to becoming an All-Star with the Clippers.
The veteran center spent 10 years with the Clippers, appearing in 750 games. He averaged 9.4 points and 10.7 rebounds during his tenure.
When Jordan was an All-Star in 2016-2017, he produced 12.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.7 blocks per game. Jordan led the NBA in defensive rebounds for three years and was crowned the rebounding champion for two seasons in a row.
In between his Clippers and Nuggets runs, Jordan spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Lately, a handful of teams have dipped into the veteran center market. Some names, such as Bismack Biyombo, Thomas Bryant, Precious Achiuwa, and Mo Bamba, have recently gone off the board. Jordan remains one of the top centers left in the mix at this stage of the offseason.
The veteran center hasn’t called it a career just yet. He seems to be patiently waiting for his next opportunity to land back in the league on a team for year 18.