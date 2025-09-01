Ex-G League MVP Reportedly Exploring Beyond NBA
Trevelin Queen has had a lot of success at the NBA’s developmental level in the G League.
Since 2020, Queen has been searching for a long-term fit with an organization. After bouncing around with three different teams, Queen is reportedly considering going beyond the NBA for the time being.
Zhang Duo, a reporter focused on Chinese basketball, reports that Queen is “close to signing” with the Guangdong Tigers, part of the CBA.
The organization is an 11-time championship winner, with its most recent title coming in 2021 in three-peat fashion. Queen could be a major addition to the league.
Queen’s run at New Mexico State ended in 2020. He entered the NBA Draft, but was not selected. Shortly after, he signed with the Houston Rockets to make his way to the G League squad.
After spending a season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers for his rookie year, Queen earned a chance to spend a training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers. He didn’t pan out in LA, and ended up back in Rio Grande. Eventually, the Rockets offered Queen a two-way deal.
During the 2021-2022 season, Queen dominated in the G League. During the G League regular season, Queen posted averages of 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. He shot 49% from the field and 34% from three. His athleticism stood out to NBA teams amid his award-winning run.
Queen was named the NBA G League MVP in 2022. He also helped lead the Vipers to a championship. Queen was recognized as the NBA G League Finals MVP.
After a successful G League run, Queen inked a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. A preseason injury derailed his progress, ultimately leading to his release. The Indiana Pacers picked up Queen with a two-way contract. He spent most of the 2022-2023 NBA season with the Pacers. He appeared in seven games.
During the 2023 offseason, Queen signed with the Orlando Magic. Once again, he spent an entire year on a two-way contract. The Magic were the first team to give Queen a second two-way contract, keeping him on board for two seasons in a row.
Last year, Queen appeared in 31 games with the Magic, averaging 13 minutes on the court. During that time, Queen produced 4.9 points per game, shooting 38 percent from the field and 29 percent from three.
As a free agent this summer, Queen hasn’t garnered too much attention on the open market. Despite being an award-winning G Leaguer, Queen seems to be exploring other options beyond the NBA. At 28, Queen still has time to boost his stock back up and earn a short-term role in the NBA.