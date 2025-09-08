Ex-Jazz Star Reminds NBA Why Knicks Hold Big Advantage
Jordan Clarkson is one of the newest members of the New York Knicks.
The veteran forward is set to join the team fresh off its Eastern Conference Finals run. While the idea of playing for a competitive organization after being in a rebuilding situation is obviously an attractive scenario for a player like Clarkson, he recently revealed the top reason behind his decision to move to New York: Madison Square Garden.
“The arena, honestly,” Clarkson said when asked about the reason behind his decision to head to the Knicks, according to the New York Post.
“Feeling the energy from the fans. Knowing they’re going to let you have it if you’re playing like [expletive]. But when you’re playing great, it’s all love. At the end of the day, I just want to feel the energy. Get to play with [Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart].”
MSG Remains a Major Advantage
Being in the New York market was already a major plus for the Knicks over the years. The fact that they are consistently competitive just makes it a lot easier for them to be a free agency hotspot.
Clarkson’s mind was made up rather quickly when he became a free agent earlier this summer. The veteran forward stated that he simply had to tell his agent the location he wanted, and he was a member of the Knicks in no time.
While the Knicks might’ve had a strong free agency pitch for Clarkson, it seems that all they had to say was, “We play at MSG.” The historical arena, typically packed with some of the most passionate fan bases in the NBA, is a basketball home that many players desire.
Although Clarkson lands in New York from a small market in Utah, the 33-year-old isn’t a stranger to the bright spotlight. At the start of his career, Clarkson played for the Los Angeles Lakers. He would play in LA from 2014 to 2018, before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During the 2019-2020 NBA season, Clarkson ended up in Utah. He spent the past five full seasons with the Jazz. Last year, Clarkson posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
Throughout his run with the Jazz, Clarkson has found plenty of success in a Six-Man role. At this point, Clarkson embraced going in a different direction, reaching a buyout with the Jazz on June 30. Now, he’ll be a valuable addition to the Knicks’ bench, as they look to land back in the Eastern Conference Championship, in hopes of finding different results.