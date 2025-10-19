Ex-Knick Alex Len Joins List of Free Agent Centers for NBA to Consider
The New York Knicks had to make a handful of moves ahead of Saturday’s deadline. Moving on from the veteran center, Alex Len was in the cards.
When Len entered the NBA in 2013 as the fifth-overall pick, the league had high hopes for the Phoenix Suns’ center out of Maryland. At age 32, Len is searching for his next opportunity.
via @NY_KnicksPR: New York Knicks Waive Alex Len, Garrison Mathews and Matt Ryan
Len had a long run in Phoenix, which spanned five seasons. He bounced around a bit, having stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and the Washington Wizards, before heading back to the Kings for what became a four-year run.
In 36 games with the Kings last year, Len averaged just 7.2 minutes of playing time off the bench. He ended up on the Lakers for a 10-game stint later in the year, producing just 2.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
While Len hasn’t had much of an opportunity to produce lately, he still has nearly 700 games of experience under his belt. The veteran center has averaged 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, while seeing the court for 17 minutes per game.
Len could be an intriguing pickup for teams in search of an experienced center.
Other Names the NBA Could Consider…
DeAndre Jordan
Retirement isn’t in the plans for DeAndre Jordan at this time. The former second-round pick has carved out a stellar career for himself, earning All-Star and All-NBA honors over time. At this point, Jordan would have to play quite a limited role, but he brings plenty of experience to the table.
With the Denver Nuggets last year, Jordan appeared in 56 games, averaging 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Charles Bassey
The Atlanta Hawks had Charles Bassey on the roster for the preseason, but he ended up on the waiver wire ahead of final cuts. Injuries have affected the young center throughout his tenure in San Antonio, but Bassey still has a lot of promise.
After one season with the Philadelphia 76ers, and three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Bassey has 113 games of experience. He has averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds throughout his career.
Precious Achiuwa
After starting his career with the Miami Heat, Precious Achiuwa broke out as a productive front-court player with the Toronto Raptors from 2021, up until the 2023-2024 season. After 25 games with the Raptors in 2023, Achiuwa was moved to the New York Knicks in a trade.
Last season, Achiuwa spent his first full season with the Knicks. He appeared in 57 games, averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The veteran shot 50 percent from the field.
Mo Bamba
It’s getting difficult for teams to buy into the idea of Mo Bamba turning out to be a productive big man in the NBA, but he’s available to become an experienced depth piece if needed.
Throughout runs with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the New Orleans Pelicans, Bamba is once again searching for his next team. He’s got over 360 games under his belt. He has averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds throughout his career.