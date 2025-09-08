Ex-Knick Landry Shamet Preparing Differently During NBA Free Agency
As Landry Shamet searches for his next team, the NBA free agent has been spending time working as a photographer.
This past weekend, Shamet was seen with a camera in hand, snapping photos at the U.S. Open.
via Associated Press: “The guard who spent last season with the New York Knicks had a job with the U.S. Tennis Association and was in Arthur Ashe Stadium snapping pictures during the women’s and men’s final matches. An NBA player since 2018, Shamet said photography started out as a hobby about four years ago. Eventually he starting meeting professionals, gaining more experience and his passion grew from there. ‘And somehow I’m here at the U.S. Open,’ he said Sunday before taking his place in the photo pit before Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner.”
The 28-year-old is keeping busy as he waits for his next opportunity at his main job in basketball.
The Missouri-born shooting guard proved he has plenty of gas left in the tank. For Shamet, it’s just been about short-term situational fits since he parted ways with the Phoenix Suns in 2023.
Last year, Shamet earned an opportunity to compete with the Knicks. Although his season was in jeopardy after he went down with an injury early on during the preseason, Shamet eventually returned to the Knicks’ lineup and appeared in 50 games.
Coming off the bench for 15.2 minutes per game, Shamet accounted for 5.7 points per game, while shooting 46 percent (career-high) from the field and knocking down 40 percent of his three-pointers.
In the playoffs, Shamet played a limited role off the bench. In 11 games, he averaged 7.5 minutes on the court, making 45 percent of his field goals and 47 percent of his threes.
With Shamet on the open market once again, Many have speculated that the veteran sharpshooter could be on track to return to the Knicks’ roster for another season.
So far, the Knicks seem to be weighing the pros and cons of multiple targets, including Ben Simmons and Malcolm Brogdon. However, Shamet is reportedly in the mix as well.
Before his run with the Knicks, Shamet started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018. He was drafted by the Sixers 26th overall and spent just 54 games in Philly.
Midway through his rookie year, Shamet was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. By 2020, he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets for a year before he spent two full seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Following the Phoenix run, Shamet spent a season with the Washington Wizards.
In 398 total games, Shamet has averaged 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He is a 39 percent shooter from deep since entering the NBA in 2018.