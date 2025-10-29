Ex-Laker Shaq Has a Shocking Opinion on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shaquille O’Neal’s resume is impressive enough for the Los Angeles Lakers legend to claim he’s one of the best players at the center position in NBA history.
While it’s rare for O’Neal to credit a player to the point where he admits they are/were better than him, O’Neal believes that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be deemed the one.
“We’re different players, but I’ll probably have to say Giannis,” O’Neal recently said when asked who was better between him and the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.
“The game has evolved from when I played. That’s what you want. You want evolution in the game.”
Versatility is more common for NBA bigs these days. Back in Shaq’s day, power in the paint was everything. O’Neal was one of the most dominant players to take the floor due to his strength. In his early days in Orlando, O’Neal averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks.
When he got to the LA Lakers, O’Neal posted averages of 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks. It wasn’t until his first season with the Miami Heat that O’Neal didn’t average at least 20 points or a double-double throughout his entire tenure (four seasons, 205 games).
Antetokounmpo has proven to have more range than O’Neal, although power is his biggest strength as well. The Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar started entering the MVP race at 22 years old during his fourth season. Since then, he has remained one of the most dominant players in the game.
Giannis won MVP on two occasions and has a Defensive Player of the Year award to show for.
Since becoming an All-Star in 2016-2017, Giannis has averaged 28.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s in the midst of his 13th season with the Bucks.
In 2025-2026, Giannis is still looking like one of the most dominant players in the game. Through his first three games, the Bucks’ star produced 36.0 points per game, while coming down with 16.0 rebounds.
On Tuesday night, Giannis posted 37 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks against the New York Knicks. It’s too early to hold an MVP discussion, but Giannis is already showing early signs of being in line for a potential third MVP award.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.