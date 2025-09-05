Ex-Lakers, Kings Veteran Exits NBA to Pursue New Path
After spending some time on the NBA free agency market, the veteran guard Mason Jones will reportedly give it a second shot overseas.
According to ESPN’s Olgun Uluc, Mason Jones is “finalising a deal” with the Perth Wildcats.
via ESPN: "Jones fills the final roster spot for a Wildcats team coming off an 18-11 season, which saw them bow out of title contention after falling to Melbourne United in the semifinals.
"With the signing, he joins Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Dylan Windler, Kristian Doolittle, Ben Henshall, Lat Mayen, Sunday Dech, Jesse Wagstaff, David Okwera, Elijah Pepper, Dontae Russo-Nance, and Noa Kouakou-Heugue (Next Stars) on the Wildcats' roster going into the 2025-26 NBL season."
Jones entered the NBA for the first time in 2020. He wrapped up a run at Arkansas, which lasted two seasons. In 65 games, Jones averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
He entered the NBA Draft in 2020. Unfortunately, Jones wasn’t selected through two rounds, leaving him to hit the free agency market right away.
The Houston Rockets offered Jones a two-way contract. He ended up appearing in 26 games throughout the 2020-2021 season. Jones averaged 5.8 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
After just one year with the Rockets, Jones joined the Philadelphia 76ers for the back end of the 2020-2021 NBA season. He didn’t make it through the entire season. In the end, Jones appeared in just six games for the 76ers. He shot 56 percent from the field to average 2.7 points per game.
For the 2021-2022 season, Jones joined the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way deal. He spent a lot of time with LA’s G League affiliate in South Bay. For the Lakers, he appeared in just four games, averaging 12.6 minutes of action.
For 38 games, Mason Jones played in the NBA G League during the 2022-2023 season. He wouldn’t get picked up on a main roster. By July of 2023, Jones played professionally in Turkey for a handful of games.
Over the past two seasons, Jones was with the Sacramento Kings’ organization. For the most part, he played for the Stockton Kings. He helped lead the Kings to the NBA G League Finals, where he won the series MVP award.
Through stints with four different teams, Jones has 51 games under his belt at the NBA level. During those four seasons, Jones averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.