Ex-Lakers Player Puts Together Impressive Run Outside of NBA
Cam Reddish is on to something different this year.
The former top 10 pick in the NBA is currently undergoing a stint with Šiauliai in Lithuania’s LKL.
Reddish is just a few games into his stint overseas, and still finding his fit, but the former NBA veteran is making noise for one of his recent performances he put together.
via @swishcultures_: Cam Reddish was cooking up in Lithuania for the win with elite counters 23 points 5 rebounds 3 assists for BC. Siauliai
So far, Reddish has appeared in three games, picking up starts in two of those matchups. The 26-year-old has spent an average of 23.8 minutes on the court. He has averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
While his recent outing is starting to put him back on the map with NBA fans, Reddish still has a lot of work to do. Through three games, he’s shooting just under 40 percent from the field and knocking down 15 percent of his three-pointers on 4.3 attempts per game.
When Reddish got to the NBA out of Duke in 2019, he joined the Atlanta Hawks and was one of the most intriguing prospects of his draft class. In his rookie season, Reddish averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He struggled with his shot, making just 38 percent of his field goals.
During his third season with the Hawks, Reddish was traded to the New York Knicks. He appeared in just 15 games for the Knicks that year. While New York’s front office was hopeful that Reddish would flourish under Tom Thibodeau, the head coach didn’t have a role for the young veteran. He was traded after 20 appearances in 2022-2023.
Since then, Reddish has had a stint with the Portland Trail Blazers and spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. Last year, Reddish appeared in 33 games with the Lakers, even collecting eight starts. He produced 3.2 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the field.
After a quiet free agency, Reddish decided to take his talents overseas to work on his game with different competition. According to reports, Cam Reddish does have an exit clause in his contract. Now, it’s up to Reddish to get back on the map in the NBA. One solid performance is a great start, but he’ll need to show more over time.