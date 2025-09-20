Ex-Lakers Player Talen Horton-Tucker Finds New Team
Talen Horton-Tucker has officially made his next move. The 24-year-old shooting guard is set to continue his playing career in Turkey’s BSL league for Fenerbahçe Beko.
Horton-Tucker has had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and the Chicago Bulls.
via @Eurohoopsnet: Fenerbahce officially signed Talen Horton-Tucker on a two year deal!
The move doesn’t come as a surprise. A few weeks back, it was known that Horton-Tucker was negotiating a deal with a Turkey-based team. However, he wasn’t giving up on the NBA for next season.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Horton-Tucker had a 21-day window to find another opportunity in the NBA. If it wasn’t going to happen, then he would officially ink his deal over in Turkey. It’s unclear if Horton-Tucker had any offers at all, but clearly, nothing was worth passing up on the overseas opportunity.
Horton-Tucker entered the pros out of Iowa State in 2019. He was a second-round pick for the Orlando Magic, getting selected 46th overall. The Lakers traded for Horton-Tucker on draft night, in exchange for a future first-round pick and cash considerations.
Horton-Tucker didn’t play much with the Lakers throughout his first year, but he benefitted from a great situation. As a rookie, he watched the Lakers win the NBA Finals. That year, Horton-Tucker appeared in just six games, shooting 47 percent from the field and averaging 5.7 points.
For his sophomore season, the Lakers gave Horton-Tucker an expanded role. He appeared in 65 games, with 20 minutes of action per game. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists during his sophomore effort.
The 2021-2022 season would be Horton-Tucker’s last for LA. He saw the court for 60 games, averaging 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He showed promise on the Lakers, but the Utah Jazz picked up Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson in exchange for Patrick Beverley.
Horton-Tucker would spend two seasons playing for the Jazz. Last offseason, the Jazz didn’t bring back Horton-Tucker, leaving him to find an opportunity elsewhere. He picked up with the Chicago Bulls on a one-year deal. Last year, Horton-Tucker averaged 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 58 games off the bench for the Bulls.
Going to Turkey, Horton-Tucker will have a chance to play a steady role and potentially land back on the NBA’s radar.