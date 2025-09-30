Ex-Lakers Reserve Shows Out in Debut Outside of NBA
Talen Horton-Tucker is back to work. The now-former NBA guard is putting together a stint in Turkey with Fenerbahçe.
The former Los Angeles Lakers draft pick is off to a hot start. In a September 27 debut, Horton-Tucker produced 24 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal. He accomplished those numbers in fewer than 25 minutes.
Horton Tucker is already showing some solid value just days after inking his new contract.
Throughout the offseason, Horton-Tucker had a hard time finding a new suitor. His newest team had been showing interest in him much earlier than when he signed officially.
For a brief period, Horton-Tucker was allowed to negotiate with other NBA teams to search for another opportunity in the league. Unfortunately for Horton-Tucker, time expired. Without an NBA deal in place, he signed in Turkey.
That doesn’t spell the end for Horton-Tucker in the US. His current contract is set for two seasons. It’s unclear if there is an opt-out clause beyond the initial 21-day window he was offered.
Most NBA players who leave for an overseas opportunity can find their way back with a strong performance over several months. It’s still far too early for Horton-Tucker to generate a notable market of future suitors, but there is a good chance he’ll have eyes on him throughout his journey in Turkey.
Back in 2019, Horton-Tucker entered the NBA out of Iowa State. He was a second-round selection, getting taken 46th overall by the Orlando Magic. The Magic moved Horton-Tucker to the Los Angeles Lakers after the selection.
Being in LA, the pressure was high for Horton-Tucker. Although he appeared in just six games during the Lakers’ 2019-2020 championship run, the team quickly viewed him as a critical piece the following year. Horton-Tucker was utilized for 65 games. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.
During his third and final year with the Lakers, Horton-Tucker produced averages of 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. After year three with the Lakers, Horton-Tucker was traded to the Utah Jazz. Once he became a free agent in 2024, Horton-Tucker landed with the Chicago Bulls.
Last season, Horton-Tucker appeared in just 58 games for the Bulls. Despite the Bulls being in a borderline rebuild, Horton-Tucker wasn't viewed as a fit in Chicago. He struggled to find another solid opportunity in the NBA, leading him to complete his deal with the Turkey-based club.