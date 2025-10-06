Ex-Lakers Veteran is Impressing in Post-NBA Chapter
Cam Reddish is already turning heads in his post-NBA stint.
Last month, the former Los Angeles Lakers veteran signed a deal in the Lithuanian Basketball League to join the Šiauliai club.
Since joining the team, Reddish has helped lead Šiauliai to its best start in 11 years, winning all but four of their first games. According to BasketNews, Reddish’s October 5 performance against the EuroCup squad Lietkabelis was “unstoppable.”
Helping his team notch a seven-point win, Reddish scored a team-high 19 points. Although he struggled from three, making just one of his five attempts from deep, Reddish scored on four of his eight field goal attempts, and converted on all eight of his free throws.
Along with his scoring, Reddish produced seven rebounds and three assists.
After Reddish got his feet wet with the team in his first game, he’s been averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past three games.
Should Reddish be on the NBA’s Radar Again?
Cam Reddish is overseas for a reason. He struggled to find his fit with several NBA teams. It got to a point where it was clear that something wasn’t working for the former first-round pick.
But that doesn’t mean Reddish can’t bounce back and find a valuable role in the future. As he spends time outside of the NBA, Reddish has an opportunity to have a key role on a team and work on refining his skill set, in case another team comes calling soon.
In 2018-2019, Reddish played at Duke for one year. After his 36-game run in college, Reddish entered the NBA and became the 10th overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks. He was a key player off the bat, starting in 34 of 58 games as a rookie.
Reddish had a three-year run in Atlanta before landing with the New York Knicks. He played in just 35 games for the Knicks across two seasons. In 2022-203, Reddish joined the Portland Trail Blazers. He played in 20 games, averaging 11 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
In the summer of 2023, Reddish joined the Los Angeles Lakers via free agency. He spent the past two seasons with the Lakers. Although the Lakers made a small investment in Reddish initially, they attempted to cut ties with him during the 2024-2025 season through a trade that wasn’t finalized in the end. As expected, the Lakers moved on after the 2024-2025 NBA season concluded.
Reddish is likely still on the NBA’s radar, but teams are going to want to see consistency from him overseas. In 254 NBA games, Reddish has made just 39 percent of his shots from the field.