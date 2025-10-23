Fastbreak

Ex-Mav Spencer Dinwiddie Finds New Team After Shocking Release

Spencer Dinwiddie has found a home outside of the NBA.

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Spencer Dinwiddie’s market beyond the NBA has been heating up over the past few days.

Lately, he’s been getting linked to several clubs, some based in Turkey, Greece, and Germany. According to Eurohoops.net, Dinwiddie has made his decision. He has reportedly inked a contract with FC Bayern Munich.

The 32-year-old veteran guard is a former second-round pick out of Colorado. During the 2014 NBA Draft, Dinwiddie was selected by the Detroit Pistons. He spent two seasons of his career with the Pistons in a reserve role. For the 2016-2017 NBA season, Dinwiddie joined the Brooklyn Nets.

The first stint in Brooklyn for Dinwiddie was a successful one. During the 2018-2019 NBA season, Dinwiddie was gaining recognition as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

For the following year, the Nets rolled out Dinwiddie as a starter for 49 of the 64 games he played. That year, the veteran guard averaged over 20 points per game, while shooting 41 percent from the field.

After a successful stint with the Nets, Dinwiddie struck a sign-and-trade to land with the Washington Wizards. He landed a three-year deal worth $54 million. Although Dinwiddie inked a multi-year contract with the Wizards, he spent just 44 games with them before getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

From that point on, Dinwiddie bounced around to some familiar locations. He was traded back to the Nets in 2022-2023. During the 2023-2024 season, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Dinwiddie for a 28-game run, which included five playoff appearances.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the third quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Last season, Dinwiddie returned to the Mavericks. He appeared in 79 games with the organization, picking up starts in 30 of those matchups. Seeing the court for 27 minutes per game, the veteran guard averaged 11.0 points, shooting 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Along with his scoring, Dinwiddie came down with 2.6 rebounds and dished out 4.4 assists per game. This past summer, Dinwiddie hit the free agency market once again. He was picked up by the Charlotte Hornets, who offered a $3.6 million contract for one season.

Ahead of the season opener, Dinwiddie was shockingly waived by the Hornets, which led him to quickly entertain offers from overseas teams. He exits the NBA with 621 games played. He averaged 13.0 points on 41 percent shooting from the field, along with 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

According to an official press release, Dinwiddie is signing a contract through the end of the season without an opt-out clause.

