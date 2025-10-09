Ex-NBA All-Star Has Doubts About Potential Giannis-Knicks Pairing
The New York Knicks have had interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo for years now. One might’ve assumed that New York’s multiple big-name acquisitions over the past year would’ve convinced the Knicks’ front office to move on from the Greek Freak pipe dream, but recent reports have suggested the Knicks are still keeping tabs on the Bucks’ big man.
Some believe that Antetokounmpo could be the piece to the puzzle that surely puts the Knicks in championship contention. The former NBA guard Jeff Teague disagrees.
“It’s really just Dame and Giannis all over again,” Teague said on Club 520. “It’s not a good fit. KAT and Brunson is a better fit.”
The Knicks are already a strong bunch. The core of Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony-Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby was good enough for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and a trip to the third round. The Indiana Pacers defeated the Knicks in the East Finals, but New York wasn’t totally discouraged.
With or without Giannis, the Knicks are still gaining plenty of love and getting recognized as contenders in 2025-2026. The Bucks were in a similar position when Damian Lillard came on as Antetokounmpo’s co-star. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, the Giannis-Lillard duo resulted in zero playoff series wins.
“I don’t like Giannis going to the Knicks with Jalen Brunson, I don’t think it fits. Man, we thought that was Dame and Giannis—and that’s a worse version! [Brunson needs the ball more than Dame]. That’s a worse version,” Teague added.
While Teague’s co-hosts didn’t agree across the board, most believed that playing with a Jrue Holiday-type of player is better for Giannis. Holiday might not have been a 30-point threat on the offensive end, but he contributed in every area of the game—holding tremendous value on both sides of the ball.
When the Bucks won the NBA Championship for the first and only time during the Giannis era, many credited Holiday for being a primary contributor. When Holiday left for the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics, many claimed that the Bucks made a major mistake in trading him away in the deal to land Lillard.
The Giannis-to-New York rumors will probably simmer down for now, but they are unlikely to go away entirely until the trade deadline. Depending on how the Bucks’ season plays out, Giannis’ future is currently up in the air.
If the Bucks reach a point where they need to start taking calls on Giannis more seriously, the Knicks are likely to get involved.