Ex-NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas ‘Eyeing’ Different Opportunity
Isaiah Thomas is steadily on the hunt for his next opportunity. The two-time NBA All-Star has bounced around a lot since he dominated with the Boston Celtics back in 2016-2017.
The last time Thomas logged NBA minutes was with the Phoenix Suns in 2023-2024. Now, as a popular NBA talk account on social media pointed out, Thomas is eyeing a potential move to the Greek powerhouse, Olympiacos BC.
via @TheDunkCentral: Isaiah Thomas’ reaction on Giorgos Bartzokas’ statement that Olympiacos is in search of a guard
Thomas hasn’t taken the overseas route just yet. The 36-year-old has been making rounds in the NBA and picking up stints in the G League.
As a former second-round pick, Thomas got his start with the Sacramento Kings in 2011. He spent three seasons with the Kings before taking on a 46-game stint with the Phoenix Suns for his fourth NBA season.
During the 2014-2015 season, Thomas was traded to the Celtics. In Boston, he reached star status. During his first full season with the Celtics, Thomas averaged 22.2 points and 6.2 assists in 82 games. In the playoffs, he produced 24.2 points per game in six matchups.
The 2016-2017 season was Thomas’s final season in Boston. He appeared in 76 games, posting averages of 28.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds. During a 15-game playoff run, he produced 23.3 points per game, while making 43 percent of his shots and dishing out 6.7 assists per game.
During the Celtics’ Eastern Conference Finals run, Thomas went out with a season-ending hip injury. From that point on, his career took an unfortunate turn. Thomas had runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, and the Suns. He also played for the Nuggets and Jazz’s G League affiliates.
There hasn’t been any traction between Thomas and the Greek club, but it’s clear the former NBA standout would be interested. Currently, Olympiacos has multiple players from the U.S. on board, including Keenan Evans, Tyson Ward, Saben Lee, Thomas Walkup, Alec Peters, Donta Hall, and Shaquielle McKissic.
Thomas’ latest run with the Salt Lake City Stars included a 14-game stretch, where he averaged 31 minutes on the court. He made 45 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down threes at a 41 percent clip on 9.6 attempts per game. He produced 29.1 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.