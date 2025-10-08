Ex-NBA Big Man's Bold Giannis Prediction Would Shake Up NBA
When it comes to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade smoke, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins is buying all of the stock in the rumors about the Milwaukee Bucks’ star potentially wanting a trade.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Bucks and the New York Knicks had trade discussions during the offseason about a potential Giannis trade. Per Charania, the Knicks were Antetokounmpo’s only desired destination.
With that out there, Perkins is confident in his prediction.
“I’m about 100 percent sure—this is me assuming and it’s coming straight from Perk, no sources—we will not see Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Bucks uniform at the end of this season. I believe he is giving the Bucks an opportunity right now, privately, before he goes publicly.”
Following another first-round exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Bucks figured they might face pressure from Antetokounmpo to work the phones and find a trade. Giannis applied a little bit of public pressure on the Bucks’ front office, but it was more about encouraging the team’s leadership to build a better roster.
At this point, nobody can be so sure about Giannis’ future. While the addition of Antetokounmpo’s brother, Thanasis, was a sign that Giannis could stick around for at least the 2025-2026 season, Perkins saw that signing as nothing more than desperate. The former NBA big man is convinced that it’s only a matter of time before the NBA sees a major shakeup.
“I believe it’s time,” Perkins said.
“I believe with this reporting coming out, the Bucks’ phones are going to be ringing here shortly because we’re talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo, in my opinion, a top-five greatest power forwards to ever play the damn game of basketball. One of the most dominant players to play, that is in the middle of his prime. The phone is ringing. I don’t expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to be in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform by the end of the season.”
The Bucks won’t have a hard time finding suitors, but striking a deal that feels fair will be difficult. The two-time MVP not only carries a loaded resume, but he’s still playing at an MVP-caliber level at age 30.
Last season, Giannis posted averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
It’s not time for the Bucks to work the phones just yet, but the situation will be monitored closely by the league as the 2025-2026 season plays out.