Ex-NBA Champ Wonders If Joel Embiid Can Dominate Like Giannis Again

Can Joel Embiid reach Giannis Antetokounmpo's levels of basketball again? An ex-NBA champion wonders.

Oct 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) embrace after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Joel Embiid’s status in the NBA as one of the most dominant forces has been slipping in recent times.

Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the former NBA veteran Danny Green questions whether the Sixers can reach the potential that they have on paper. With the roster being built around Embiid, he’s the key to their ultimate success. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his previous two seasons.

When Embiid worked his way into the MVP picture a few seasons ago, you could argue he was better than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who remains one of the top stars in the game. These days, Green isn’t sure if Embiid is on that same level anymore.

Oct 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to shoot agasint Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“As good as Joel [Embiid] is, I haven’t seen him play in some time,” Green said recently.

“It’s hard to put him over Giannis for me right now. A couple of years ago? Yes, he was better than Giannis, but the way Giannis played last year, and he’s playing in the summertime, takes care of his body, I can’t put Joel ahead of Giannis just yet. I have to see it again. I haven’t seen him play. Now that he’s a couple of years older, I want to see what it looks like.”

During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Embiid was the NBA’s scoring champion for the second season in a row, averaging 33.1 points. He also produced 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The NBA crowned Embiid the MVP.

Although Embiid was following up with a strong campaign, his injury was derailed midway through. A knee injury required surgery, and Embiid finished the year with 39 games played. He made it back in time for the playoffs, but the Sixers struggled to make it out of the first round.

In 2024-2025, Embiid hoped to bounce back after getting some recovery and spending time with fellow NBA stars at the Olympics. Instead, what he got was a handful of games (19) before undergoing another midseason surgery. That time around, Embiid’s season was over.

Apr 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid (21) reaches for a rebound between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and center Brook Lopez (11) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Sixers’ big man wrapped up the year with 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Embiid and the Sixers are taking a patient approach heading into his 10th playing year. It’s unclear how many games he’ll have the opportunity to play, but Embiid has a lot to prove heading into the upcoming season. He was viewed as a surefire top 10 player in the league. In a “what have you done for me lately league,” Embiid is facing plenty of questions before his next go-round.

