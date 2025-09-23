Ex-NBA Coach Michael Malone Makes Availability Clear
A championship-winning head coach is on the open market in the NBA.
Michael Malone was let go by the Denver Nuggets last season and quickly jumped into a television analyst role. While Malone will maintain that position for the 2025-2026 NBA season, he’s still holding out hope for another opportunity to coach in the league.
“In my heart, I'm a coach,” Malone told Sirius.
“I’m the son of a coach. It's definitely something I'd love to get back in. I still have a bad taste in my mouth with how things ended in Denver, and I'd love to go out on my own terms.”
The Nuggets were 79 games in before they made the call on Malone. Despite holding a 47-32 record, looking playoff-bound in a tough Western Conference, Malone was fired. At the time, he was just two years removed from winning an NBA Championship, and coached to a 70 percent winning percentage in 2023-2024.
Malone’s frustration with the way he went out is understandable. It was a sudden departure for the 54-year-old, who has been coaching in the league since 2001.
Since Malone didn’t feel finished, he sent out a signal to teams who might be on the hunt for a new head coach sometime soon. Every year, there are a handful of teams with a head coach on the hot seat. It doesn’t always result in a firing, but the idea of Malone being available and refreshed could have an impact on a struggling team’s decision.
This past season, the NBA saw quite a few coach firings. Malone did not gain any notable interest from teams on the hunt for a new leader. Outside of Mike Brown, who was hired by the New York Knicks, most of the of the teams hired assistants on the hunt for a promotion.
If a team eventually gets interested in the idea of hiring Malone, the situation will have to be right for the two-time head coach, who has been around for decades.
“What I've learned over my many years in this league is how important it is to go to work every day with people you care about, you trust, you respect, and that are all pulling in the same direction,” Malone explained.
“So when I have a chance to go back into the NBA, I just want to make sure I'm working with a group of people that are like-minded and share a common vision and are willing to do whatever it takes to make that vision become a reality. If that situation pops up, I would love to get back on that sideline. I'm a competitor, I'm a teacher, and I'm a coach, first and foremost.”
Malone started in the NBA as an assistant for the New York Knicks. In 2005, he took a job with the Cleveland Cavaliers before moving to New Orleans in 2010. In 2011, Malone went to the Golden State Warriors, where he built up his reputation to eventually earn his first head coaching job with the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings tenure didn’t work out. As a rookie head coach, Malone achieved a 28-54 record. He was fired after an 11-13 start in 2014-2015.
Malone’s start in Denver wasn’t perfect, but the Nuggets became postseason regulars by year four. Had Malone stayed with the Nuggets, he would’ve coached his seventh-straight playoff run. Now, he’s staying close to the game with an analyst role while waiting for the right coaching opportunity to fall into his lap.