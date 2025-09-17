Ex-NBA Guard Delivers Surprising Russell Westbrook Take
Russell Westbrook might be searching for an NBA team at this point in his career, but the past can’t be erased.
When Westbrook decides to call it a career, he’ll leave the game with a Hall of Fame resume. Now, how about a case for being the greatest at his position? Former NBA guard Rashad McCants believes Westbrook should be the choice—and the clear-cut one.
via @SoundbiteKing: No debate after a deep dive into the game of basketball… @russwest44
is the greatest POINT GUARD OF ALL TIME! And it ain’t even close!! Try me!!
Don’t forget what a point guard is!!!!! He ain’t have Kareem and nem either!!! Got traded and started getting 20-20 triple doubles!!! He had 20-20-20… none of the other POINT GUARDs are capable of that!!
Entering the NBA in 2005 out of the University of North Carolina, McCants landed on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite being a former UNC star and a first-round pick, McCants wasn’t in the NBA for long.
When Westbrook entered the league out of UCLA in 2008, McCants was around for just one more season. In 2008-2009, he played in 34 games for the Timberwolves, averaging 9.1 points and 1.5 assists. He played 24 games for the Sacramento Kings, putting up 10.3 points and 1.5 assists per game.
McCants had a chance to watch Westbrook from afar. After recently going back and looking at Westbrook’s historic run, the former NBA guard is sure that Westbrook is at the top of the point guard position.
Westbrook was a triple-double machine earlier in his career. For three straight seasons, he averaged at least 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists throughout the year.
The veteran guard was a two-time NBA scoring champion. He was a three-time assists leader. Up until 2020, Westbrook was a regular in the All-Star game, being a part of the showcase for nine seasons. He won the All-Star MVP award twice. In 2017, Westbrook won the league’s MVP award.
These days, Westbrook doesn’t garner as much usage, causing his production to look different compared to earlier campaigns. Still, Westbrook proved he could be productive.
Two years ago, Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists with the Los Angeles Clippers. During his lone season with the Denver Nuggets, he put up 13.3 points per game, while coming down with 4.9 rebounds per game, and passing out 6.1 assists per game.
It’s unclear if Westbrook is going to find a free agency suitor before training camps begin, but the veteran guard is still interested in playing at age 36.