Ex-NBA Guard Sounds Off on Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young went out of his way to respond to a social media post that former NBA guard Patrick Beverley sent out.
As Beverley accused today’s NBA All-Stars of “taking the game for granted,” Young hit the veteran back with some words of his own.
“Relax,” Young said on X. “Let us speak for ourselves.”
Beverley responded to Young’s message on the ‘Pat Bev Pod.’
“I don’t think he’s in a position to speak. I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me like that, or tweet me like that,” said a frustrated Beverley.
“He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine. He’s been in the NBA seven years. My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all in the Western Conference. His rebuttal is probably going to be, ‘Yeah, you weren’t the main player on the team.’ Absolutely right. This is why it’s a team.”
Since Beverley entered the NBA in 2013, he was a second-round pick out of Arkansas, who started his pro career outside of the NBA.
Beverley wasn’t the focal point of the teams he competed with, but he played plenty of minutes, and started over 500 games.
In 666 total games, Beverley averaged 26.6 minutes on the court. He had a reputation for being an enforcer, bringing defensive intensity, but also being able to hit shots from three and average 8.3 points per game.
Young entered the NBA in a different position. Coming out of Oklahoma, Young was selected fifth-overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. He has 483 games played, without ever coming off the bench. Young has established himself as a franchise player for the Hawks, being one of the NBA’s top stars.
But according to Beverley, Young has plenty of flaws.
“I’ve talked to people in Atlanta. They don’t want to play there. They don’t think he’s a good leader, they don’t think he’s a good teammate,” Beverley continued.
“This isn’t coming from me, this is coming from Joe Blow over here. Trae, you can score all of the points you want. You can make all of the money you want. You can have all the leads in assists you want. You can do all that—if you don’t win, that [expletive] don’t matter. When you retire, they are going to forget you fast.”
Beverley suggests Young is too relaxed with his current standing in the league. On a personal level, he’s a four-time All-Star with an All-NBA nod in 2022. Last season, Young averaged over 20 points for the seventh year in a row, while leading the NBA in assists with 11.6 per game.
When it comes to team success, though, the Hawks have struggled to live up to their impressive Eastern Conference Finals run in 2021. The Hawks made the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, but lost in round one both times.