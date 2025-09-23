Ex-NBA Guard Speaks on Russell Westbrook's Potential Kings Fit
Russell Westbrook is still an NBA free agent. The veteran guard has been linked to several teams, but the Sacramento Kings remain his most frequent suitor.
Although the Kings recently made some space on their roster, Westbrook isn’t known to be in contact with them for a potential pairing right now. Since Westbrook hasn’t gained too much traction on the open market at this stage of the offseason, many might believe it’s Sactown or bust for the future Hall of Famer.
Former NBA guard Rashad McCants spoke on the potential fit with Westbrook and the Kings.
“Someone like Westbrook, with DeRozan, LaVine, Sabonis, you could have something in the West that resembles the Spurs and how they are building right now,” McCants recently told SportsCasting.
“It could look like Houston. Three teams with great, dynamic players. And having a young player like Kuminga to add with DeRozan would be dope.”
McCants didn’t have a long tenure in the NBA, but he played enough to understand what somebody like Westbrook would bring to a team at this stage of his career.
Being that McCants spent some time with the Kings back in 2009, he would like to see one of his two former teams pick up Westbrook for the upcoming season. He believes that could be the right move for a team that that simply needs quality additions.
“I think they give up too quickly,” McCants said of the Kings being a small-market team. “They are indecisive about what direction to go and what star they want to pick. Just go out there, play smart, and play together. Get the guys to buy into the system.
“I don’t think it should be about whether the market is big enough, about competing with the Clippers and Lakers and Golden State. I just think you build your team up based on how good you think you can be, how hard you work, how much you prepare. If those things happen, I think any team has a good chance of winning. Especially with the talent the Kings have. There is no reason why those guys shouldn’t be competing.”
Westbrook has been in the NBA since 2008. As a former fourth-overall pick, he has certainly lived up to the hype, but his days of being an MVP-caliber player are behind him. Last year, Westbrook started just 36 out of 75 games for the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 27.9 minutes of action.
The Kings could use a backup for the newly acquired Dennis Schroder. McCants suggests Westbrook for the gig, but the NBA is still waiting on the nine-time All-Star’s next move.