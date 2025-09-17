Ex-NBA Head Coach Michael Malone Makes Decision on Next Move
Michael Malone was expected to gain attention on the NBA’s head coach free agency market. As the season is approaching, Malone has found his next move, and it’s not on a bench.
Instead, Malone is hitting the broadcast desk. According to Awful Announcing, Malone has agreed to join ESPN’s NBA Countdown show on a full-time basis for the 2025-2026 season.
“We just brought Mike Malone in and he will join that team,” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro recently announced.
During the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Malone threw on the suit and talked hoops for what seemed like a temporary period of time. With Malone staying out of the coaching game for the time being, he’ll go full-time with his basketball commentary.
Last year, Malone coached the Nuggets for 79 games. Despite having a 47-32 record, Malone was shockingly let go right before his team went on its playoff run.
Denver’s decision to cut ties with Malone sent shockwaves across the league because the Nuggets just won an NBA Championship two seasons ago. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Nuggets won 70 percent of their games. Unfortunately, they flamed out in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
After the Nuggets moved on from Malone, they wrapped up the year with a 50-32 record. They took on the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. The series went seven games, resulting in a 4-3 victory for Denver.
When the Nuggets reached the second round, they went for seven games again. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business with a 4-3 victory. OKC went on to win the NBA Championship.
The NBA saw six coaching jobs open up this year, including the vacancy in Denver. Malone’s temporary replacement, David Adelman, was hired full-time after the playoffs.
The New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Sacramento Kings all made changes to their coaching staff. Malone did not garner any notable interest from any of those teams.
Before taking on the Nuggets job in 2015, Malone got his start in the NBA as a New York Knicks assistant in 2001. He also coached with the Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Hornets, and the Golden State Warriors as an assistant. In 2013, Malone became the head coach of the Sacramento Kings. That lasted 39 games. Malone holds a 510-394 record with a 55 percent win percentage in the playoffs.
It’s unclear what the future holds for Malone from a coaching standpoint. For the time being, the ex-Nuggets coach will bring his basketball knowledge to the ESPN broadcast.