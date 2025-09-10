Ex-NBA Lottery Pick Eyeing Overseas Move After Lakers Stint
Cam Reddish was once one of the most promising young players in the NBA.
Coming out of Duke in 2019, Reddish was a top 10 pick. He was selected by the Atlanta Hawks on draft night and played a fairly big role throughout his rookie year.
While Reddish had a career that spanned over 250 games, it seems his days in the NBA are finished for the time being. The veteran is considering moving on to sign with a Lithuanian club, according to a report from Eurohoops.
Reddish had a promising rookie year with the Hawks in 2019-2020. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He just needed to work on his shooting efficiency after shooting 38 percent from the field.
During his second season, Reddish’s shooting percentages took a notable dip. By year three with the Hawks, he was included in a trade to the New York Knicks.
For Reddish’s first 15 games with the Knicks, he came off the bench and averaged 6.1 points while knocking down 42 percent of his shots from the field.
When he got a chance to get a full offseason for the Knicks, Reddish would appear in 20 games, even collecting eight starts. He put up 8.4 points per game, while knocking down 45 percent of his shots.
At the 2023 trade deadline, the Knicks included Reddish in a four-team trade. Reddish ended up with the Portland Trail Blazers. He would see the court for 20 games down the stretch of the regular season. The veteran forward put up 11 points per game, hitting on 44 percent of his field goals.
During the 2023 NBA offseason, Reddish signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played in 48 games, 26 of which were starts. When Reddish was in the midst of a second season with the Lakers, he was traded once again. The deal between the Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets famously failed, sending Reddish back to LA. However, they waived Reddish in March.
At this point, Reddish has an NBA career where he averaged 8.5 points, while shooting 40 percent from the field and 32 percent from three. He came down with 2.7 rebounds per game and dished out 1.2 assists per outing.
He'll look to pick things up overseas, where he'll likely have a larger role.