Ex-NBA Lottery Pick Getting Shot With Eastern Conference Contender
The New York Knicks are still building on their roster late in the offseason. Dennis Smith Jr. is the latest veteran player to get a look from the team.
According to a report, Smith will be brought in for a workout sometime soon. While there’s no guarantee he’ll get a callback with an offer, the comeback could be on its way for Smith.
via @SbondyNBA: The Knicks are bringing in a familiar point guard. Dennis Smith Jr. is working out for the Knicks this week, league sources told the Post. The former lottery pick hopes for an NBA return after playing last season at Real Madrid.
Smith entered the NBA in 2017. He was a top 10 selection, landing with the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Draft.
During his rookie season in the NBA, Smith looked like a star in the making. He started 69 games for the Mavs, seeing the court for an average of 29.7 minutes per game.
Although he shot just under 40 percent from the field, Smith averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in his first year.
In year two, Smith made it through 32 games before he was sent packing to the New York Knicks. The Mavericks prioritized a trade for the veteran star, Kristaps Porzingis. Smith was sent to the Knicks, along with De’Andre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and multiple first-round picks.
Smith’s New York stint ended up being the most stable he had in his career. He finished the 2019-2019 season with only 21 games played. In 2019-2020, Smith spent the entire season with the Knicks, but he lacked playing time throughout the year, seeing the court for just 34 games.
By the time Smith reached his third run with the Knicks, he appeared in just three games, seeing the court for an average of nine minutes per outing. In 2021, Smith was traded to the Detroit Pistons in the deal that landed New York Derrick Rose.
After his run with the Pistons wrapped up, Smith couldn’t find his footing anywhere else. He had a stint with the Portland Trail Blazers before going to the Charlotte Hornets for 54 games. He made his way back to New York to play for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023-2024 NBA season. Smith’s run with the Nets, which included averages of 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, was his final NBA run.
In 2024, Smith signed with Real Madrid of Liga ACB and the EuroLeague. Back in February, Smith parted ways with Real Madrid. While he’s been known to have workouts with other organizations, no team has taken another chance on the 27-year-old guard.
He could be the next veteran the Knicks take a chance on, but he’ll have to get through his personal workout first.