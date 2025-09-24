Ex-NBA Lottery Pick Goes Off in Defense of Trae Young
A handful of ex-NBA players have publicly commented on the Trae Young-Patrick Beverley feud.
For the most part, the Atlanta Hawks guard has a lot of defenders. After Patrick Beverley accused All-Stars of taking the game for granted, Young simply told the former guard to “relax” and let the All-Stars speak about the All-Star game.
Beverley didn’t take those initial comments well, which prompted a response on the Pat Bev Pod.
“I don’t think he’s in a position to speak. I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me like that, or tweet me like that,” Beverley stated on the ‘Pat Bev Pod.’
“He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine. He’s been in the NBA seven years. My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all in the Western Conference. His rebuttal is probably going to be, ‘Yeah, you weren’t the main player on the team.’ Absolutely right. This is why it’s a team.”
The former NBA Lottery pick Brandon Jennings went off on Beverley after hearing his comments.
“I hope this [expletive] makes a team come September 24. If not, get ready for the All-Star weekend one-on-one with us, baby. Leave Trae Young alone!” said Jennings.
“He’s seven years in. He ain’t never rolled the [expletive] dice at Madison Square Garden. Let’s give him some more content. He likes content. How are you going to talk about All-Star Weekend and you ain’t never been in? Come sit on the couch with me. Shut up!”
By now, Jennings is just one of a few current or former players to reach out. Kevin Durant called Beverley “delusional” for his response to Young. Jeff Teague suggested that since the two players aren’t on the same level personally, Beverley doesn’t have the bragging rights in this case.
Young didn’t shy away from defending himself as well. The veteran guard took to social media, recording a 12-minute video explaining himself and making it clear that the known-enforcer guard doesn’t rattle the Hawks’ star.
Jennings is now the latest. The Milwaukee Bucks’ former 10th overall pick has bounced around the league and doesn’t have an All-Star nod on his resume. Being in a similar position to Beverley, Jennings doesn’t believe Beverley has room to talk.