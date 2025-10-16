Ex-NBA Lottery Pick Will Become a Free Agent From Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers won’t be reserving a spot on the standard roster for the former lottery pick, Killian Hayes.
On Thursday, it was reported that Hayes has been waived by the team as the preseason begins to wind down.
Hayes is expected to join the Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA G League affiliate for the start of the 2025-2026 season.
via @MikeAScotto: The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived Killian Hayes, league sources told @hoopshype. Hayes is expected to join Cleveland’s G League affiliate as he looks for another NBA opportunity. Hayes averaged 9.0 points and 5.2 assists in 27 minutes during six games for the Nets last season.
Hayes entered the NBA during the 2020 draft. Unlike most of his draft class members, Hayes was entering the NBA as an overseas prospect. He had runs in France and Germany. He played his last stint with Ratiopharm Ulm, where he became a top 10 prospect.
The Detroit Pistons called on Hayes with their seventh-overall pick in 2020. Joining a rebuilding Pistons team, Hayes got a chance to appear in 26 games as a rookie. By year two, he picked up 40 starts and made 66 total appearances.
During Dwane Casey’s final season as the Pistons’ head coach, Hayes appeared in 76 games and started 56 of them. They remain his career-high, along with his average of 28.3 minutes per game. Hayes produced an average of 10.3 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. He struggled with his shot, making just 37 percent of his attempts from the field.
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Hayes appeared in 42 games. He started in most of those games, gaining a lot of support from the first-year Pistons head coach, Monty Williams. Hayes showed a slight improvement with his shot (41 percent from the field, 29 percent from three), but he averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
The Pistons cut ties with Hayes during the season. After he was waived, he remained a free agent until September 2024. Hayes joined the Brooklyn Nets’ developmental program in Long Island. During the 2024-2025 season, Hayes inked a 10-day deal with the Nets. He played in six games, shooting 41 percent from the field and 38 percent from three to average 9.0 points per game, along with 5.2 assists per matchup. The Nets didn’t keep Hayes beyond his short-term deal.
With the Cavs, Hayes appeared in three games this preseason. He saw the court for roughly 11 minutes per game. It was clear that the plan was to get Hayes on the G League squad. The former lottery pick will be available for NBA teams in search of a young guard with experience.