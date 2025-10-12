Ex-NBA Player Explains How Lakers Might've Affected Westbrook
With Russell Westbrook still on the NBA free agency market, many fans, players, and analysts continue to weight in on the shocking status of the former NBA MVP.
Enes Freedom, a former teammate of Westbrook, can be added to the list.
“He can still play in the NBA,” Freedom recently stated. “It’s crazy he cannot find a team.”
There are many theories floating around about Westbrook’s standing in the league, and Freedom made his stance clear: Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, alongside LeBron James, can be a problem if the season doesn’t end with success at the top.
“It all started with Lakers. Look at his career—as soon as he went to the Lakers,” Freedom explained. “I don’t want to blame anyone. I don’t want to blame LeBron or whatever, but it’s hard to play for the Lakers, man. If you play with someone like LeBron, it’s all about LeBron. If the season fails, then you need to have some kind of scapegoat.”
Ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Westbrook joined the LA Lakers for the first time. He ended up playing in 130 regular-season games with the Lakers. There weren’t any playoff runs for Russ in the purple and gold.
“I think that year they picked Russell Westbrook as a scapegoat,” Freedom suggested. “After that, look at his career. What is this, 18th year, and this guy can’t even find a team to play right now? It’s tough.”
Westbrook started all 78 games he played with the Lakers in 2021-2022. The veteran guard produced 18.5 points per game, shooting 44 percent from the field, and hitting on 29 percent of his threes, averaging 3.4 shots per game.
During his second season with the Lakers, Westbrook took on a different role. He appeared in 52 games, starting in just three of those matchups. He continued to struggle with his shot, making just 41 percent of his field goals and shooting 29 percent from three. He averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.
Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz at the 2023 deadline. After he reached a buyout with the team, Westbrook signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Without Westbrook, the Lakers still haven’t cracked the code in returning to the NBA Finals and winning it all.
As for Westbrook, he’s still hunting for his first championship. Two runs with the Clippers came up short. Last year’s run with the Denver Nuggets (13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists) was his first and last in Denver after Westbrook declined his player option and hit he open market in search of a steady role.
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly still eyeing Westbrook as a potential addition, but the reports haven’t turned into reality. In Enes Freedom’s eyes, Westbrook’s “scapegoat” status plays a part in his lack of action.