Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team

Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN.

During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.

He was the 29th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, but he only spent part of two seasons with the franchise.

Recently, he has signed with Kolossos Rodou B.C., a team in Greece (h/t Hoops Hype and Sportando).

The 29-year-old played for the Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA.

Over his three seasons, he had career averages of 2.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 91 regular season games.

He also appeared in eight NBA Playoff games with the Bulls during the 2013 season.

His final stop in the league came when he played three games for the Grizzlies in 2018.

In 202 career G League regular season games, he has impressive averages of 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

This past season, he played for the London Lions and averaged 15.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.

After such a successful high school career (and college season for the Wildcats), it's unfortunate that he could not have a decent NBA career.

His brother, Jeff, is a former NBA All-Star and NBA Champion who played for the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks over 12 seasons.