Ex-NBA Star Crowns Giannis Antetokounmpo Most Dominant in the League
Another big performance for Giannis Antetokounmpo has the NBA world assuming it will be another MVP-caliber year for the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar big man.
Last week, Antetokounmpo’s dominant start was one of many across the league. On Tuesday, another heater against the New York Knicks simply couldn’t be overshadowed.
The former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins took to social media to make his thoughts on Giannis clear: He’s the most dominant in the NBA, in Perkins’ opinion.
via @KendrickPerkins: I know Wemby has put the world on Notice… but Giannis is still the most Dominant Player in the League!!!!
Victor Wembanyama’s 40-point performance in the San Antonio Spurs’ opening matchup against the Dallas Mavericks was the talk of the NBA.
In 29 minutes, Wembanyama scored 40 while shooting 71 percent from the field. He came down with 15 rebounds and blocked three shots on the defensive end.
The second game against the New Orleans Pelicans included a stat line of 29 points, 11 rebounds, and nine blocks. He scored 31 points and 14 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets, and added 24 more points and 15 rebounds in a matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
As for Giannis, he opened up the season with 37 points and 14 rebounds in a win over the Washington Wizards. That game was followed with 31 points and 20 rebounds against the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo dropped 40 points and came down with 14 rebounds before adding another 37 points and eight rebounds to his season in 33 minutes against the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo’s dominance is far from shocking. He’s a multi-time MVP winner who has been in the picture over the past few seasons. If Giannis maintains this production late in the year, he’ll once again be considered for his third MVP award in 2026.
The Bucks will get Wednesday night. On Thursday, the Bucks will return to the court to take on the Golden State Warriors. For Antetokounmpo, it will be another opportunity to add to his early MVP campaign against a strong contender. The Bucks’ front-court star has some convincing to do with voters throughout the year, but Antetokounmpo certainly has the eye of Perkins once again.
As for Wembanyama and the Spurs, they will be back in the mix on Thursday against the Miami Heat.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.