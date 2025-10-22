Ex-NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Demands Rockets Make Specific Move
The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder put together a noteworthy battle that will be talked about throughout the year. It’s safe to say the season-opener didn’t disappoint.
After the double-overtime thriller, the Rockets came out defeated with a 125-124 loss. It was a great fight for the start of the Kevin Durant era in Houston, but the former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins demands that the Rockets make a specific move after seeing one game.
via @boogiecousins: Houston has to get a vet PG if they want to make this run official this season. Reed will be fine as he continues to gain experience throughout the year. But a vet is a must.
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Rockets had that area of the roster taken care of. Although the veteran point guard Fred VanVleet hit the free agency market this past summer, the Rockets managed to bring him back on a two-year deal, which is worth $50 million.
Before VanVleet could make it to night one, he suffered an injury. The Rockets held team workout sessions outside of Houston. VanVleet reportedly went down with a torn ACL. While the Rockets haven’t ruled out VanVleet for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season, he’s guaranteed to at least miss a large chunk of the year—if not the entire year.
For a brief moment, some fans and analysts suggested the Rockets should consider going down the path of signing Russell Westbrook to a one-year deal. At the time, the former MVP was still available on the open market. However, at this point, Westbrook has been picked up by the Sacramento Kings.
There are a handful of veterans with years of experience still available on the open market. Monte Morris, Patty Mills, Delon Wright, and Cory Joseph are the most notable players available who are over the age of 30. Going slightly younger, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz are two players who could be affordable with experience.
The Rockets planned to roll with the young backcourt they have, relying on players such as Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard handling the ball. Sheppared’s opening night was met with a lot of criticism.
Coming off the bench for 28 minutes, Sheppard shot 3-11 from the field and 2-7 from three. He scored nine points, while coming down with two rebounds, dishing out four assists, and turning the ball over twice. The Rockets are unlikely to have a snap reaction and sign a point guard right away, but the situation will certainly be worth monitoring moving forward.