Ex-NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Finds New Team
DeMarcus Cousins has found a new team.
The former NBA All-Star announced on Tuesday afternoon that he has signed a deal to join Selenge Bodons in Mongolia.
Cousins sent a message on social media on Tuesday, which was translated by HoopsHype:
“I’m excited to announce that I will be returning to the Bodons! Can’t wait to get back to Mongolia and finish what we started and try to bring home a championship!”
Cousins has been playing outside of the NBA since 2022. After his final run with the Denver Nuggets, he joined Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico. Then, he joined the Taiwanese club, Taiwan Beer Leopards, in 2023-2024.
Since leaving the NBA, Cousins became a T1 League Champion, T1 League Most Popular Player of the Year in 2024, and T1 League Finals MVP.
Cousins is a former University of Kentucky star, who entered the NBA in 2010. During the NBA Draft that year, Cousins became the fifth-overall pick. He joined the Sacramento Kings, becoming the face of the organization.
For seven seasons, Cousins played for the Kings. He appeared in 470 games, averaging 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He also blocked 1.2 shots per game, and averaged 1.4 steals.
In 2017, Cousins changed teams for the first time in his pro career, landing with the New Orleans Pelicans. He appeared in 17 games down the stretch of the 2016-2017 season, then spent just one full season with the Pelicans. He suffered a season-ending injury during his run with the Pelicans.
Cousins joined the Golden State Warriors and suited up with them for 30 games during the 2018-2019 season. He missed the entire 2019-2020 season. The veteran big man joined the Houston Rockets the following year, appearing in 25 games. Then, he was waived before joining the Los Angeles Clippers on multiple 10-day deals.
The wave of short stints with multiple teams didn’t stop in 2020-2021. During the 2021-2022 season, Cousins played in 17 games for the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished out the year with 31 games played on the Denver Nuggets. During his final run in the NBA, Cousins averaged 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He made 46 percent of his shots from the field.
When Cousins left the NBA, he had 654 games under his belt. Although he ended on a low note, Cousins still averaged 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. He was a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA member.