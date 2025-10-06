Ex-NBA Star Has Key Insight on Jayson Tatum's Comeback Process
Jayson Tatum’s injury recovery has been one of the most talked-about storylines of the NBA offseason.
Being that Tatum is a frequent MVP candidate when he’s on the court, his presence for the Boston Celtics is major. Since Tatum has become a full-time starter in Boston, the Celtics have been one of the biggest threats in the Eastern Conference.
The veteran forward was rarely injured. The fact that Tatum is out for at least a large chunk of the 2025-2026 NBA season is a first-time situation for the Celtics since he joined the team.
The former NBA star Sam Cassell can’t say when Tatum will come back for Boston, but he’s confidently buying into the forward coming back stronger than ever, it seems.
Sam Cassell Speaks on Jayson Tatum
"He's coming," said Cassell. "Everybody's counting him out. I don't know his plan for returning this season, but I like what I see so far. He's not on crutches, he's not hopping around. He's active. Jayson Tatum, he heals fast. He's not a guy who gets hurt and sits down. He may miss a day or two, but he doesn't like missing games."
Cassell has worked closely with Tatum for the past couple of years. Following a three-year coaching stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, Cassell was hired by Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics in 2023. Being a former player with an All-Star nod and a championship past, Cassell really knows how to connect with his star players on another level.
What’s the Latest on Tatum’s Recovery?
Tatum hasn’t gone silent during his recovery. In fact, he recently did a media tour and has kept his name in the headlines as the Celtics enter the preseason.
The star forward revealed that he has a set date in mind—but he wouldn’t elaborate further. The league-wide assumption is that Tatum will miss the entire 2025-2026 season, but the star forward hasn’t closed the door on returning sometime this season.
A recent report suggested that Tatum’s tease has some real steam behind it. Obviously, he would need to be one-hundred percent healthy, and the Celtics would need to be in a position to have a shot at making a championship run by March, in order for Tatum to consider getting back out there.
For the time being, Tatum will continue working on recovering and staying strong in the gym while Cassell and the Celtics focus on remaining competitive in an open Eastern Conference, while missing their six-time All-Star forward.