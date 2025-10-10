Ex-NBA Star Has Mind Made Up About Ace Bailey After Preseason Debut
Ace Bailey’s pre-draft process was one of the most controversial in the NBA in quite some time.
The former Rutgers forward was once viewed as a potential top 3 selection, but his lack of pre-draft workouts seemed to have left a bad taste in some organizations’ mouths. The rebuilding Utah Jazz didn’t get a chance to workout Bailey before the selection process, but it didn’t matter. They still scooped him up with the fifth-overall pick.
After Bailey’s preseason debut against the Houston Rockets, the rookie forward is already gaining respect from many, including the former NBA All-Star, Jeff Teague.
“I think the best thing he did was move on from that situation and just put his head down and hoop,” Teague said on Club 520.
The former NBA veteran referred to Bailey’s former agent, who guided the incoming rookie in an unconventional way. Eventually, the situation was discussed more than Bailey’s actual on-court value, which clouded judgment.
“He came out and had a good showing in the preseason,” Teague continued. “Obviously, we don’t mean anything—[preseason] doesn’t mean [anything]. They didn’t even really gameplan for this, but I think he’s gonna have the most opportunity out of all the rookies to get to shoot. So I got him for Rookie of the Year.”
Bailey put on a dominant performance by scoring 25 points. He also accounted for 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. The rookie made nearly 70 percent of his shots from the field, and hit on 2 out of his 5 shots from beyond the arc in 31 minutes of action.
With the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery playing out in an unexpected way, Bailey had a chance to end up on a possible playoff contender within the first few picks. Since the Mavericks, Spurs, Sixers, and the Hornets all went in a different direction, Bailey fell to one of the NBA’s rebuilding programs.
While the Jazz might have a hard time competing in the tough Western Conference, Bailey will get plenty of playing time and quality opportunities to build up his development with the Jazz. To Teague’s point, the preseason sample has to be taken with a grain of salt, since there is a lack of game planning in play, but it’s necessary to acknowledge that Bailey is off to a strong start.
The Jazz will be back on the court on Friday night to face the San Antonio Spurs.