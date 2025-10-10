Ex-NBA Star Throws Down Vicious Dunk vs LA Clippers
Victor Oladipo is putting on a show during his limited action against NBA talent.
In past years, Oladipo would be seen in an NBA uniform, but he’s playing for the Guangzhou Loong Lions these days. It’s safe to say that Oladipo can still compete on this stage.
Earlier this week, he had a standout overall performance against the San Antonio Spurs. On Thursday, he was showing flashes on the floor against the Los Angeles Clippers.
via @NBA: OH MY VICTOR OLADIPO
Oladipo took flight to throw down a vicious dunk in transition against the Clippers. By halftime, Oladipo helped the Lions stay within single digits of the Clippers, putting up a tough fight through two quarters.
At the half, Oladipo had checked in for 19 minutes. During that time, he shot with efficiency, going 7-10 from the field. He also made all but 1 of his 7 shots from the free-throw line. Oladipo was leading the Lions in scoring with 21 points at the half.
In addition to his scoring, the former NBA veteran had 5 assists, and 2 steals.
Some other notable former NBA players helped contribute to Guangzhou Loong-Lions’ success. Frank Kaminsky checked in for 16 minutes, notching 3 points and 3 assists. Justin Holiday came off the bench for 13 minutes. He shot 2-6 from the field, with both of his makes coming from deep. He also had 4 rebounds and 1 steal.
Oladipo, a former first-round pick (2nd overall in 2013) hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2022-2023 NBA season. The last time he threw on an NBA uniform was with the Miami Heat.
That year, Oladipo checked in for 42 games. He averaged 26.3 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard produced 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He shot 40 percent from the field, and knocked down 33 percent from three.
From the start of his career, Oladipo had a run with the Orlando Magic. When he switched teams for the first time, Oladipo ended up on the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2017, he picked up with the Indiana Pacers, where he became an All-Star for the first and second time of his career.
During the 2017-2018 NBA season, Oladipo checked in for 75 games, averaging 23.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. He’s been a part of 33 playoff games, starting in 17 of them.
Oladipo might be outside of the NBA these days, but the 33-year-old is certainly reminding the league they have been missing throughout this preseason.