Ex-NBA Star Turns Heads With Impressive Showing vs Spurs
Victor Oladipo went to work against an NBA team for the first time since 2023 on Monday night.
Suiting up for the Guangzhou Loong Lions, Oladipo got a chance to take on the San Antonio Spurs in some preseason action. The former NBA star put together an impressive performance against Victor Wembanyama and the playoff-hopeful Spurs.
Victor Oladipo has scored the Guangzhou Loong-Lions' first 8 PTS tonight!
Oladipo checked in for a little under 30 minutes on Monday. He wasted no time putting up his numbers.
The veteran attempted 19 shots from the field. He made eight of his attempts, but struggled from three-point territory, as he made just one of his eight shots from deep. By tacking on three of his points from the charity stripe, Oladipo ended the game with 20 points.
Along with his scoring, the former All-Star came down with five rebounds and dished out three assists. On the defensive end, he finished the game with five steals and blocked one shot.
A Trip Down Memory Lane
Oladipo first entered the NBA after his stint at Indiana in the NCAA. He was the second-overall pick for the Orlando Magic in 2013.
Right out of the gate, Oladipo was a steady contributor for the Magic. He appeared in 80 games as a rookie, picking up 44 starts, averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Magic before landing with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016-2017.
During the 2017 offseason, Oladipo was traded to the Indiana Pacers. He was a piece in the Paul George blockbuster. With the Pacers, Oladipo carved out a stellar role, and he became a two-time All-Star during that time. In 2017-2018, Oladipo averaged a career-high 23.1 points while shooting 37 percent from deep.
During the 2020-2021 season, Oladipo was traded to the Houston Rockets. Once again, he was a part of a high-profile trade, as it included James Harden. Oladipo spent 20 games with the Rockets before getting traded for a second time to the Miami Heat.
The stint with the Heat would last through the 20222-2023 season. Oladipo appeared on the court for the Heat for 42 games during the 2022-2023 season. He shot 40 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. The veteran guard averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
During his final season in the NBA, Oladipo was moved to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was waived shortly after. He left the NBA with over 500 games played. Oladipo averaged 16.9 points, 3.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds throughout his time in the league. The 33-year-old is going to continue his playing career in China.