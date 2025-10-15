Ex-NBA Vet Happy for Russell Westbrook After Viral Rant
Not long after Patrick Beverley ranted over the fact that Russell Westbrook should be on an NBA roster, the Sacramento Kings reportedly agreed to get Westbrook on board.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Westbrook agreed to a deal to join the Kings for the 2025-2026 NBA season. The veteran guard was linked to the Western Conference team for multiple months.
via @ShamsCharania: BREAKING: Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has agreed on a deal to sign with the Sacramento Kings, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The 2017 league MVP enters his 18th NBA season.
While the deal took longer than expected, Westbrook officially has a new home, and Beverley is happy to see it happen.
via @PatBev21: Russ to the Kings @patbevpod
On the latest episode of the Pat Bev Pod, the former NBA guard basically cut a wrestling-style promo to get a point across about Westbrook. Beverley was in disbelief over the fact that Westbrook wasn’t on a team.
“You talked to [Tyronn Lue]—T. Lou did an interview [saying], ‘I love Russ.’ Ever since Russ left the Lakers, bro, he's been on a minimum bro, we've never seen this, ever,” Beverley said regarding Westbrook.
“We've never seen a player who's been the MVP, who's impacted the game, they call him names and tell me he can't shoot. Go to the playoffs, shoots 40 percent with the Clippers the very next year, right? Take a less role with the Lakers, take a less role with the Clippers, he’s been a sixth man ever since he left the Lakers. He’s a starting point guard in the NBA!”
via @StatMuse: Russell Westbrook last season:
15/6/7/2 as a starter
11/4/5/1 off the bench
Where will he be by the end of the 2025-26 season?
According to reports, Westbrook is set to land a one-year deal with the Kings. The expectation is that Westbrook will come off the bench behind Dennis Schroder. The Kings landed a sign-and-trade with Schroder earlier in the offseason, as he wrapped up a run with the Detroit Pistons.
Last season, Westbrook appeared in 75 games for the Denver Nuggets. Seeing the court for 27.9 minutes per game, the veteran guard posted averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
Although the Nuggets had a player option in front of Westbrook, the veteran guard declined it and hit the free agency market. Now, he’s going to be on the Kings for his 18th NBA season.