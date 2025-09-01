Ex-NBA Vet Sends Message to Bucks After Roster Move
The Milwaukee Bucks made a roster move on Sunday afternoon.
The team confirmed they have signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo, which was a move that was expected, yet still sent shockwaves across the league due to the consistent trade rumors regarding the new addition’s brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
ESPN’s Shams Charania suggested that the re-addition of Thanasis guaranteed Giannis would be a Buck to start the year. What that doesn’t guarantee that Giannis will stick with the Bucks for the remainder of his career, it’s a good sign that the organization bought another year with the MVP-winning forward.
via @ShamsCharania: Thanasis Antetokounmpo is signing a guaranteed one-year, $2.9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo played for Bucks from 2019-24. This also means after a summer of exploring options, Giannis is staying in Milwaukee to start the season.
On Monday morning, the 12-year NBA veteran Jeff Teague spoke on the Bucks’ latest addition. The former guard joked that the Bucks should give him a call if they needed to get the 2020-2021 team together.
“The vibes is back in Milwaukee, baby! It seems like they are trying to get the band back together. I might pull my highlight tape out soon,” Teague said on the ‘Club 520’ show. “If ya’ll wanna run the championship back, let me know.”
During the 2020-2021 NBA season, Teague played for multiple teams. He started the year with the Boston Celtics. At the trade deadline, the Celtics moved Teague to the Orlando Magic, along with multiple second-round picks.
Teague wouldn’t continue his career with the Magic. He was waived shortly after the trade. The Bucks acquired Teague in the buyout market ahead of their eventual playoff run.
The veteran played in 21 games for the Bucks down the stretch of the regular season. He saw the court for 16 minutes per game off the bench. Teague averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game. He knocked down 47 percent of his shots from the field and hit on 39 percent from three.
Amid the Bucks’ championship run, Teague averaged seven minutes of playing time in 16 games. He shot 46 percent from three throughout the run.
The run with the Bucks ended up being the last of Teague’s career. He totaled over 800 games. Throughout his career, he averaged 12 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds. He was a one-time All-Star.
While Teague doesn’t plan to make an NBA comeback at age 37, the 33-year-old Thanasis is indeed making his return to Milwaukee. The upcoming season will mark Antetokounmpo’s seventh in the NBA.