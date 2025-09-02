Ex-NBA Vet Shuts Down LeBron James Critics After Viral Video
LeBron James’ latest Nike commercial did what it was set out to do—get NBA fans talking.
Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar co-signed. His biggest critics spoke out, disagreeing with the narration throughout the video, which went viral on social media on Monday afternoon.
“They called him the chosen one. He carried the weight of every expectation on his shoulders, but he never broke. We were all witnesses. Every rival was defeated. Every idol was destroyed. He took the crown and kept it behold the greatness he is the Forever King.”
LeBron Gets a Defender in a Former NBA Player
Player-turned-commentator with the Phoenix Suns, Eddie Johnson, sits on the side of the supporters on this one.
The former NBA veteran took to social media to back the commercial.
via @Jumpshot8: Checked all the boxes to be called 👑! Expectations out of High School, straight to the NBA after Prom, lights camera action from the beginning, 23 years of excellence with a few bumps in the road, 99% best player on the floor in wins and losses, 50k pts, top 5 assists. 👑👑
In addition to his claim, Johnson also went directly at a well-known LeBron critic, Bill Simmons, who called the commercial a “full-fledged yikes.”
via Eddie Johnson: Now close your eyes, listen to the commercial again and imagine it was Jokic! 🤷🏾. You would be clapping like church. 😂😂😂😂
While Johnson brought up Nikola Jokic, Michael Jordan is typically on the other end of the debate when it comes to LeBron’s status as the greatest.
On a personal level, LeBron has plenty to celebrate. He’s a 21-time All-Star with enough All-NBA nods you can’t count with two hands. The four out of 10 NBA Finals wins is often viewed as a knock, but LeBron’s four NBA Finals MVP awards to go with his four league MVP trophies are a lot to celebrate.
LeBron James is entering his 23rd season in the NBA this year. It will mark his eighth year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season, James appeared in 70 games. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. James made 51 percent of his shots from the field, while knocking down 38 percent of his threes. He was an All-Star once again.
Not everybody will agree on James’s stance as the forever king of the NBA, but it’s clear where Johnson, a 17-year veteran, stands.