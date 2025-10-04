Ex-NBA Veteran Shows Love to Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks
Former NBA forward Jae Crowder is a fan of the Phoenix Suns’ decision to add Dillon Brooks.
As the Suns went head-to-head with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night for their first set of preseason action, Suns fans expressed their appreciation for what they’ve seen out of Brooks so far.
“I’m going to love Dillon Brooks aren’t I,” one fan wrote on X. When another responded, they asked a specific question to Crowder.
“We needed scrappy again,” the other fan said. “It’s been a while, right, [Jae Crowder]?”
Crowder took to social media to respond with his stamp of approval.
via @CJC9BOSS: 1000%… GOOD PICKUP FOR YOU GUYS.!
Brooks has been in the NBA since 2017. After his stint at Oregon, Brooks was selected by the Rockets during the NBA Draft with the 45th overall pick in the second round. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
For the first six seasons of his career, Brooks played a key role for a Grizzlies team that was on the rise. For the most part, he was a starter. His most productive season occurred throughout a 32-game stretch in 2021-2022, when he averaged 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.
The 2022-2023 season was Brooks’ final in Memphis. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. During the 2023 offseason, the Grizzlies moved Brooks to the Rockets in a sign-and-trade. He played the previous two seasons with the Rockets. Last year, Brooks put up 14.0 points per game, along with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Phoenix acquired Brooks back in July. He was a part of the returning package for Kevin Durant. While Brooks is productive on the offensive end, he’s often praised (or despised) for the enforcer mentality he brings to the game. Crowder, a former Suns player for two seasons, is happy to see his former team add somebody who can bring that kind of mentality to the game.
It’s unclear if the Suns will be able to compete at the highest level in a tough Western Conference, but they’ll certainly have a chippy identity as long as Brooks is in the mix.
Last season, the top-heavy Suns couldn’t survive the gauntlet of the West. They finished the season with a shockingly lousy 36-46 record, which placed them outside of NBA Play-In contention. Failing to make a postseason appearance, it was clear the Suns needed to make major changes. The front office did what they could to put Devin Booker and the team on a better path moving forward.