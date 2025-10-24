Ex-Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Lets the NBA Know He’s Ready
Michael Malone wants to be on the sidelines again.
The former Denver Nuggets head coach has made it clear that he wants to continue coaching on several occasions. The message was reiterated on Thursday night, ahead of a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and his former team.
“I love building something. Preparing, being organized, but the most important thing that I miss is being a part of something much bigger than myself,” Malone said on ESPN.
Malone has remained close to the game since he parted ways with the Nuggets, taking on a job as an analyst and talking hoops. As much as he embraced that role, Malone still has his sights set on leading from the bench.
“I love my wife, I love my kids, I love my dogs, but I do miss being a part of that team camaraderie, locker room atmosphere,” Malone added, before making his most powerful statement…
“I look forward to getting back to that now. I'm definitely not done coaching. Coaching is in my blood. I got that from my father, and I'm excited to get back to coaching on those sidelines and teaching once again.”
What’s Next for Malone?
You can assume that each head coach opening over the next season could have Malone immediately linked to it. While Malone didn’t garner a ton of interest over the offseason, the lack of opportunities probably didn’t have anything to do with his history as a coach. If anything, he’s too accomplished to overlook.
After all, the Nuggets’ decision to move on from Malone, and when they did, was an absolute stunner.
But since it was so sudden—79 games into an 82-game season to be exact—the firing was too fresh for a team to consider taking on Malone. A year to cool off was the right move for Malone, who has coached over the past 12 seasons and spent a decade in Denver.
Since taking over the Sacramento Kings job in 2013, Malone has coached 904 games. He holds an all-time regular-season record of 510-394. He made the playoffs every year for the past six seasons, and it would’ve been a seventh, had the Nuggets let him finish out the 2024-2025 run (the Nuggets were 47-32 when he was let go!)
Malone is a championship-winning coach with NBA experience that dates back to 2001. There’s no doubt he’ll gain interest as jobs open up over the next year, and teams would be logical to pursue him.