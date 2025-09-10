Ex-Rockets Veteran Still Eyeing NBA Comeback Attempt
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley is attempting to make a comeback.
Last season, the veteran guard spent some time in Israel after signing what was considered to be a historic deal outside of the NBA.
With Beverley back on the open market, he’s made it clear that he’s targeting a return to the NBA. Recently, Beverley revealed that he was close to signing with the Houston Rockets, but the cap situation prevented a deal from getting finalized.
"I was in Houston working out with the Rockets for the last two, three weeks," Beverley said on a Monday Twitch stream with N3on. “I was really close. But with the cap, they don't have a lot of space. They can't really guarantee, because I think they first apron. But I was really, really close."
Beverley’s NBA career started with the Rockets. Although he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009, Beverley started his professional career overseas after his run in the NCAA at Arkansas.
After playing stints in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia, Beverley entered the NBA as a member of the Rockets. He spent five seasons playing in Houston, working his way up the ladder. By year two, Beverley was a full-time starter, averaging 10.2 points and shooting 36 percent from three.
Before Beverley left the Rockets, he produced 9.5 points per game, knocking down 36 percent of his threes. His Rockets tenure ended after a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.
Beverley spent four seasons playing for the Clippers. In 2021-2022, the veteran guard spent a season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the 2022-2023 run, Beverley spent the first half of the season with the Los Angeles Lakers before spending 22 games with the Chicago Bulls.
Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Beverley was on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. After he saw the court for 47 games, Beverley was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. His final stretch would last 26 regular-season games and six playoff matchups.
It’s clear that Beverley is open to joining another NBA team at this stage in his career. The 37-year-old carries 71 playoff games of experience with him. In the postseason, Beverley has averaged 8.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1 steal per game.