Ex-Warriors Big Man Puts on Dominant Debut Outside of NBA
JaVale McGee is still at it.
The veteran center recently put together a performance beyond the NBA that has basketball fans suddenly paying close attention.
In a matchup with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL, McGee accounted for 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks. It was an impressive outing for the big man, who made his debut in the league after signing a deal with them back in early August.
McGee’s pro career started back in 2008, after he wrapped up a run at Nevada. Following his final season in the NCAA, McGee was drafted 18th overall in the first round. He was selected by the Washington Wizards.
The center stuck with the Wizards throughout the first four years of his career. Midway through his fourth season in Washington, McGee was traded to the Denver Nuggets. He ended up spending two full seasons with the Nuggets. Just 17 games into his third season with Denver, McGee was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sixers didn’t keep McGee on board for long. After six games, he was waived. Heading into the 2015-2016 NBA season, McGee signed with the Dallas Mavericks. In the following offseason, the Mavericks waived McGee. Months after becoming a free agent, McGee signed with the Golden State Warriors.
Over the next two seasons, McGee was a part of the Warriors’ back-to-back title runs. Following that stretch of games, McGee signed on with the Los Angeles Lakers. While he had a solid solo season in 2018-2019, he once again helped contribute to a team championship with the Lakers the following year.
McGee bounced around the NBA after the 2019-2020 run. He had stints with the Cavaliers, Nuggets, Suns, Mavericks, and the Kings. The 2023-2024 run in Sacramento was McGee's last NBA appearance. He played in 46 games off the bench, producing 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Back in January, McGee had a successful run in Puerto Rico, where he helped contribute to a championship for Vaqueros de Bayamón. Now, he’s in Australia, looking to win two titles within a year.
It’s unclear if McGee hopes to make it back to the NBA or not. He carries plenty of experience, having 909 games on his resume, including 343 starts. Throughout his NBA career, McGee averaged 7.6 points and 5.0 rebounds during the regular season. In the playoffs, he has appeared in 74 games, producing 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds. He’s a three-time NBA Champion.