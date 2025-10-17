Ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers Finds New Role in Sports
Bob Myers made a name for himself in the Golden State Warriors’ front office.
In recent years, he has served as a basketball analyst for ESPN. Those days have officially concluded. Myers is back in an office, but he’s overseeing more than just a basketball team. He’s overseeing an entire sports portfolio.
via @AdamSchefter: Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is leaving his role as an ESPN basketball analyst to become president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, giving him the ability to work across many of the world’s top leagues.
Myers has already had a connection to Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, as he was hired as an advisor for the Washington Commanders in January 2024.
Now, he’ll work even closer with the ownership group to oversee a diverse portfolio, which includes teams in five different leagues, including the NBA.
HBSE Portfolio
- Washington Commanders
- New Jersey Devils
- Crystal Palace FC
- Joe Gibbs Racing
- Philadelphia 76ers
Last year, there was some speculation surrounding Myers’ potential return to an NBA front office.
As the Sixers struggled in the Eastern Conference, it was clear that the team’s current President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, could be on the hot seat. Considering Myers was closely connected to Josh Harris, the face of the Sixers’ managing group, some rumblings suggested that Myers could take over.
Ultimately, that didn’t happen. The Sixers posted their worst record since “The Process” in 2024-2025. Yet, Morey kept his job. The Sixers have a lot of work to do to turn their team around in 2025-2026. In some way, Myers could help.
However, it was made clear on Friday that the Sixers' current front office structure will not see any changes, despite the managing team's acquisition of Myers.
via @JClarkNBCS: Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers will be the President of Sports for Josh Harris and his company. Source says Daryl Morey will still report to Josh Harris and ownership and will remain in his role as the Sixers President of basketball operations
In 2012, Myers became the GM of the Warriors. His list of accomplishments in the NBA includes four NBA championships and two Executive of the Year awards. Myers oversaw one of the most notable stints for a franchise in NBA history, as the Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green Warriors have dominated throughout the 2010s and 2020s. In 2023, Myers stepped down.