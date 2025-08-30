Famous Laker Hater Makes Feelings on Luka Doncic Clear
There was never a bigger fan of Luka Doncic than Mark Cuban.
The 2018 third-overall pick was a major investment for Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks. Not only did the Dallas front office spend a high lottery pick on the Slovenian star, but they had to part ways with a protected first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
It was Cuban’s move to make at the time, and it’s safe to say that Doncic has lived up to the expectations that come attached to a high-end draft pick. Doncic was the face of the Mavericks, as he earned multiple All-Star nods and multiple All-NBA nods.
With Cuban in charge, there wasn’t a chance the Mavericks would’ve parted ways with Doncic. Once the longtime owner gave up basketball operations power ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, that all changed.
Doncic went to the Los Angeles Lakers in shocking fashion. Some Dallas fans continue to root for the five-time All-Star, understanding that the move wasn’t his choice and was totally out of his control. Some might’ve even gone as far as converting to the purple and gold.
As for Cuban, it doesn’t matter how close his ties are to the 26-year-old superstar. As long as Luka is rocking Lakers threads, the Mavs’ minority owner is loudly rooting against his former player.
“Of course [I was a die-hard Luka fan when he was with the Mavs],” Cuban said on a recent episode of ‘The Arena.’ When asked if that was still the case, the truth was easy to reveal.
“Of course not. … Off the court, I love Luka to death. On the court? [Expletive] him,” Cuban stated. “I don’t want him to get hurt or anything. Yes, [I hate the Lakers that much]. They have the same colors as my high school—I threw my high school gear away. There is no chance!”
Luka left Dallas with seven seasons under his belt. During his final run with the team, the star guard was coming off an NBA Finals appearance. He played in 22 games, posting averages of 28 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.
Once he got to Los Angeles, Doncic needed some time to get healthy. He finished the regular season off with a 28-game run. The star guard produced 28 points per game, while knocking down 38 percent of his threes on 10 attempts per game.
During Doncic’s first playoff run with the Lakers, he produced 30 points per game, while hitting on 45 percent of his shots. The Lakers were eliminated in just five games.
LA has bet big on Doncic’s future. He’ll make over $45 million for the 2025-2026 NBA season, and recently signed an extension that could keep him in LA through 2029. It will be a long run of rooting against Doncic, but Cuban is committed to the cause as long as Doncic is the face of the franchise he despises.