Fastbreak On FanNation 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings - November Edition

If there is one thing that we have learned over the first handful of weeks of the new 2022-23 NBA season, it is that no team is safe on any given night!

There is so much talent packed across all 30 teams in the league right now and while some organizations have gotten off to better starts than others, there are still a lot of question marks as to how certain teams will turn out.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers sustain success without James Harden? What is going on with the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers? Do the Golden State Warriors have what it takes to win another title? The Utah Jazz are leading the Western Conference?

The 2022-23 NBA season has had so many twists and turns so far and now in the month of November, we will begin to see some teams slowly separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The only question though is whether or not they will be trending upwards or downwards.

It is time for another edition of the Fastbreak on FanNation 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings, as we will take a look back at our preseason power rankings and see how things have changed in the recent weeks.

No. 30: Houston Rockets

Current Record: 2-9, Previous Ranking: 27th

Jalen Green is a sensational talent that I believe could wind up leading the league in scoring one day. However, the Houston Rockets still have a lot of work to do both as a coaching staff and in terms of player development and maturity before they are a real threat in the Western Conference. This is not to say though that they cannot be competitive and wind up ruining some team’s seasons late in the year by pulling out unexpected victories.

The Rockets are a young, athletic team that has the ability to push the ball in transition. Houston has some pieces in place already, which is why time is all they need at this point.

No. 29: Charlotte Hornets

Current Record: 3-8, Previous Ranking: 29th

Without LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets look like a team with a bunch of holes to fill over the next several years. With LaMelo Ball, this team is still going to have holes to fill and the direction they are trending towards does not appear to be favorable. Obviously they will look better with Ball back on the floor alongside Terry Rozier in the backcourt, but the Eastern Conference is loaded with talent and it is hard to envision the Hornets putting themselves in the playoff conversation right now.

It would not come as a shock to see Gordon Hayward and/or Terry Rozier on the move ahead of the trade deadline in favor of young talents or future draft assets.

No. 28: Detroit Pistons

Current Record: 3-8, Previous Ranking: 24th

The Detroit Pistons are one of those teams that you look at and do not think too highly of, but still say to yourself that they should be better than their record shows, especially with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey and others showing improvements on the offensive-end of the floor.

Defensively, Detroit is a mess right now and it seems like any team can just abuse them on the interior on any given night. Unless head coach Dwane Casey turns things around before the All-Star break, Detroit could very well be in the market for a coach.

No. 27: Los Angeles Lakers

Current Record: 2-8, Previous Ranking: 15th

Look, I gave the Los Angeles Lakers some sympathy votes ahead of the start of the season in hopes that they could maybe figure things out, but nothing has changed with this team. Actually, if something has changed, it has been for the worse because the Lakers are terrible right now and they really do not have a means to fix things.

LeBron James can only do so much at 37-years-old, Anthony Davis remains on the injury report daily with some ailment that limits his game and Russell Westbrook’s inefficiencies next to both James and Davis continue to hinder head coach Darvin Ham’s rotations. Waiting until Thanksgiving to make a move may end up being too late for GM Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front-office to salvage this season.

No. 26: Orlando Magic

Current Record: 2-9, Previous Ranking: 23rd

They may only have two wins on the season right now, but I really enjoy watching the Orlando Magic. Part of that is simply because Bol Bol is on the floor and contributing at a high-level, however, Paolo Banchero has seemed to add a new energy to this franchise and fan base that we have not seen since the days of prime Dwight Howard. There is a lot to look forward to in Orlando right now and I am very intrigued to see what this team looks like at full-strength.

Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross, R.J. Hampton and Wendell Carter Jr. That is way too much talent and potential, which is why the Magic could very well turn things around and kick things into a higher gear within the next several weeks. They may be low in the power rankings right now, but this is still a team that has the potential to fight for a Play-In Tournament spot.

No. 25: San Antonio Spurs

Current Record: 5-6, Previous Ranking: 30th

The San Antonio Spurs were a pleasant surprise to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, as this young team began the year 5-2 with wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves (twice), Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. They have since come down to earth, but the Spurs are another example of a team that can win on any given night this season simply because they play hard and they are extremely athletic.

Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell look like two key building blocks this franchise will feature for many years to come and Josh Richardson has done an excellent job being the veteran leader for this youthful organization. It is very likely though that this fast start by the Spurs will not be sustained, especially as teams begin to evaluate them and see how they play.

No. 24: Sacramento Kings

Current Record: 3-6, Previous Ranking: 21st

Head coach Mike Brown has his fingerprints all over the Sacramento Kings right now, as the new energy this team plays with, especially on the defensive-end of the floor, is very noticeable when you look back to how this team played a season ago. De’Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level right now and rookie Keegan Murray has shown flashes of his two-way nature on the wing.

This team fights for all 48 minutes, which is why they are much better than their record may show. After all, they did lose to the Miami Heat on a buzzer-beater recently and they recently lost to the Golden State Warriors as well due to Klay Thompson not being called for a foul on a Kevin Huerter three-point attempt late in the fourth quarter that would have potentially tied the game. Instead of potentially being 5-4, the Kings are 3-6… That’s just the nature of the NBA this season!

No. 23: Washington Wizards

Current Record: 5-6, Previous Ranking: 22nd

What are we supposed to make of the Washington Wizards right now? Something does not look right with Bradley Beal, they are still struggling defensively and it seems like every other night they are taking a step forward, followed by a step backwards or vice versa.

Consistency is the biggest problem facing the Wizards right now, which is why it is hard to put a lot of belief in them. The talent is surely there for this team to be competitive in the Eastern Conference, but they have yet to prove they can sustain success.



No. 22: Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Record: 4-6, Previous Ranking: 28th

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still rebuilding and if we know anything about GM Sam Presti, it is that he will once again be looking to sell talent at the trade deadline in order to acquire future draft picks. One player who seems to be completely off-the-market though is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and for good reason.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been insanely good for the Thunder to begin this season, as he is averaging 30.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is the sole reason Oklahoma City is 4-6 and not 0-10 this year and Shai is making a very strong case to be a first-time All-Star, as well as potentially being named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. The Thunder are growing and getting better, which is why they should no longer be viewed as an easy win by other teams.

No. 21: Brooklyn Nets

Current Record: 4-7, Previous Ranking: 10th

Every single year, we throw hope at the Brooklyn Nets and expect this organization to finally put things together because on paper, they look like the best team in the league from a talent perspective. Well, here we are again shaking our heads at the Nets because they have yet to figure out anything that deals with success.

Steve Nash was relieved of his head coaching duties after a 2-5 start to the season, Kyrie Irving is now suspended by the team indefinitely due to the promotion of an antisemetic movie/book on social media and has anyone seen Ben Simmons? No, I know he is on the floor, but should the Nets even have him on the floor anymore?

Simmons has been a complete liability at times for Brooklyn and Kevin Durant is once again a one-man team. Who knows what will happen with this team, but just 11 games into the year, it is clear to see why Durant requested a trade this past offseason.

No. 20: Indiana Pacers

Current Record: 5-5, Previous Ranking: 25th

Tyrese Haliburton has thrown his name in the hat for the Most Improved Player award this year and Bennedict Mathurin has thrown his name in the hat for Rookie of the Year. These two youngsters have helped set the foundation for success in Indiana, as the Indiana Pacers have proven to be a threatening offensive team.

Rumors pertaining to Myles Turner and Buddy Hield going to the Lakers seem to pop up every week or so from desperate Los Angeles journalists, but the Pacers seem to be happy with where they are at right now. Haliburton and Mathurin have a chance to be one of the best backcourt duos in the league for a long-time and they are proving that early on this year.

No. 19: Miami Heat

Current Record: 4-7, Previous Ranking: 9th

The Miami Heat are still one of the better teams in the league this season, but they have gotten off to a slow start. They have been trying out some new things defensively, as they seem to be playing a lot more zone than man-to-man, and their bench has struggled to find their footing offensively.

This team does not have the firepower offensively to outscore their opponents, which is why defense is once again going to be extremely important for them to find success. Maybe speeding things up and pushing in transition will re-energize this group and get them trending in the right direction again.

No. 18: Golden State Warriors

Current Record: 4-7, Previous Ranking: 1st

Much like the Heat, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to begin the new season and they currently find themselves 0-6 on the road this season, joining the Magic, Pistons and Lakers as the only other teams in the NBA without a road win right now. Stephen Curry is putting together an MVP-like resume right now, as he ranks second in the league in 30-point games (8) and has scored at least 21 points in every single game, but Curry alone cannot lead this team to a championship.

The Warriors will figure things out eventually as they always tend to do, but the lack of a supporting cast is absolutely noticeable right now. Damion Lee, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson all held big roles for this team a season ago and now, they have been replaced by youthful, inexperienced talents that the Warriors are looking to develop in James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

Again, I am not concerned about Golden State’s starting rotation figuring things out, but their depth, especially with Donte DiVincenzo hurt, is minimal right now.

No. 17: Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Record: 5-6, Previous Ranking: 11th

Rudy Gobert currently leads the league in rebounding and has helped the Minnesota Timberwolves become one of the best rebounding teams in the league. That is great, however, the Timberwolves are 5-6 and their offense has been extremely inconsistent. Some nights they surpass 120 points and score upwards of 130 points, but then they follow those performances up with games where they barely crack 100 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards must do a better job of controlling this offense moving forward because right now, the Timberwolves don’t have an identity on that end of the floor.

No. 16: Los Angeles Clippers

Current Record: 6-5, Previous Ranking: 5th

It is hard to evaluate the Los Angeles Clippers right now because Kawhi Leonard has only played in two games.

Why is that you ask? I really do not know because Leonard looked good in the games he played in… I guess the Clippers are taking things slow and preserving him for the playoffs?

Well, making the playoffs is no guarantee this year and the Clippers surely need their star forward out on the floor to live up to the expectations of being the best team in the league. Los Angeles stinks offensively right now and outside of Paul George, it is hard to predict where scoring will come from. There is still a lot of season left for this group and certainly a lot of work to be done if they are to make their preseason expectations their reality.

No. 15: Chicago Bulls

Current Record: 6-6, Previous Ranking: 17th

DeMar DeRozan has picked up right where he left off a season ago being one of the best isolation and mid-range scorers in the entire league. Is this team vastly better than they were a season ago though?

The Chicago Bulls certainly have a better bench with Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic being around, as well as Alex Caruso being healthy, but the glaring weakness of their team lies on the wing with players like Patrick Williams, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. Someone is going to have to step up for this team alongside DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine because defense is only going to take this team so far.

No. 14: Philadelphia 76ers

Current Record: 5-6, Previous Ranking: 3rd

James Harden is going to be out about a month with a right foot tendon strain, which adds more question marks onto the back of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. It is a good thing they have Tyrese Maxey because without him, it would be hard to call the 76ers a real threat in the East!

Maxey is an All-Star talent on this team right now and at full-strength, Maxey is still the reason they have a chance to win the Eastern Conference this season. Effort and intensity are the only two things the 76ers need to improve upon right now with Harden out of the lineup and we have begun to see some minor, positive changes made over the last week in Philadelphia. If they can continue to work on their defense, especially in transition, and worry more about getting stops instead of complaining to the referees, the 76ers will find themselves in first-place in no time.

No. 13: New York Knicks

Current Record: 5-5, Previous Ranking: 20th

Speeding things up offensively and Tom Thibodeau showing a willingness to switch up his rotations has allowed the New York Knicks to form a new identity offensively. Julius Randle is no longer being asked to do everything for this team and the addition of Jalen Brunson has really helped make a difference, especially in terms of allowing Julius Randle and RJ Barrett to play off-the-ball more.

Talent-wise, I am unsure if they have what it takes to match up against the likes of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but the Knicks have had a terrific start to this season and should be pleased with a 5-5 record. Whether or not they can be better than a .500-level team all year long though is a question we still need answers to.

No. 12: Toronto Raptors

Current Record: 6-5, Previous Ranking: 16th

Pascal Siakam has continued to turn himself into a multidimensional talent in the frontcourt for the Toronto Raptors and their unique style of play that wears opponents down has once again made them a force in the East. They are lengthy and strong on the defensive-end of the floor and as Otto Porter Jr. gets acclimated to this system more, Toronto’s offense will receive an added boost.

This is a very high IQ team Masai Ujiri has assembled and the Raptors have everything they need to possibly become the NBA’s top defensive team. This is the best team the Raptors have had since they won their only title in 2019.

No. 11: New Orleans Pelicans

Current Record: 5-5, Previous Ranking: 12th

Depth is what makes the New Orleans Pelicans a special team this season and while they are only 5-5 right now, they have also been without Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Zion Williamson in some games, so it is hard to truly judge them. Even with these guys missing time, the Pelicans still rank first in the league in scoring and they are very efficient scoring in the paint.

Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall have both boosted the Pelicans’ secondary unit out on the wing and Larry Nance Jr. has really helped New Orleans on the defensive-end of the floor in smaller lineups with Jonas Valanciunas on the bench. This group can match up with any team in the league on any given night, yet health still remains their biggest limitation.

No. 10: Denver Nuggets

Current Record: 7-3, Previous Ranking: 7th

Getting Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back has helped make the Denver Nuggets a threat in the Western Conference once again. Not to mention, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has really helped seal a hole this team had out on the perimeter the last couple of seasons, as he has been one of the most impactful offseason additions in the league.

There really isn’t anything bad you can say about the Nuggets right now, as their losses have just been a factor of a normal week in the NBA. Sure, they could have done some things differently, but this team has no glaring weaknesses right now and their defense is only going to get better as the season progresses.

No. 9: Utah Jazz

Current Record: 9-3, Previous Ranking: 26th

Wow, I did not expect to see this from the Utah Jazz.

Entering the new season, the Jazz certainly had talent on their roster, but many, including myself, were looking at this group and thinking it was nothing more than a handful of noteworthy players with no star to lead them. Utah has been exceptional early on this season and if they continue to pick up wins over the first month or two of the regular season, they will be hard to catch up to down the line when teams begin chasing playoff spots.

Lauri Markkanen has already put together a Most Improved Player-like season and with a roster that can play 10, sometimes 11 guys deep on any given night with multiple scoring threats, the Jazz are absolutely a team to keep an eye on in the Western Conference because tanking for Victor Wembanyama seems out of the question at this point if they can sustain success.

No. 8: Dallas Mavericks

Current Record: 6-3, Previous Ranking: 13th

Luka Doncic.

That is all we need to say about the Dallas Mavericks because it is truly amazing that Doncic is getting better every time he steps on the floor. The Mavs’ superstar currently leads the league in scoring at 36.0 points per game and he has scored at least 30 points in each of Dallas’ first nine games this season, marking the second-longest streak of games recording 30-plus points to begin a season in NBA history, trailing just Wilt Chamberlain who had at least 30 points in 23 games to begin the 1962-63 season.

With Luka healthy, the Mavericks can beat anyone in the league, especially with Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood being key secondary scoring options both on the drive and out on the perimeter.

No. 7: Portland Trail Blazers

Current Record: 7-3, Previous Ranking: 19th

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons have been a lethal backcourt scoring duo for the Portland Trail Blazers, but defense, other than injuries, really held this group back a season ago. The improvements the Blazers have made on that end of the floor with the likes of Josh Hart and Jerami Grant have been substantial and Portland now ranks 10th in the league in defensive rating and 8th in opponent’s points per game.

Winning four games by way of a game-winning shot, two of which coming at the buzzer, the Trail Blazers are certainly a drama to watch on TV and you just never know what they are going to do next! They have top-tier scores, they are locking in defensively and this team has a belief in themselves that nobody else does, which is why they are dangerous.

No. 6: Memphis Grizzlies

Current Record: 7-4, Previous Ranking: 8th

No Jaren Jackson Jr. no problem, as the Memphis Grizzlies have once again proven that they are one of the better teams in the league. Ja Morant continues to transcend and adapt his game to help the Grizzlies win games, but the story early on this season has been Desmond Bane and his All-Star-like resume so far.

Bane is averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from three-point range and he currently ranks fourth in the league in made three-pointers. He is also one of six players to have made at least eight three-pointers in a single game this season. The Grizzlies will need a second star offensively alongside Morant if they are to contend for a title and they certainly have that player now with Desmond Bane.

No. 5: Atlanta Hawks

Current Record: 7-3, Previous Ranking: 18th

The question revolving around the Atlanta Hawks entering the 2022-23 NBA season was whether or not a backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, two primary, All-Star ball-handlers, could work. This pairing has not just worked, but it has thrived in Atlanta!

Young and Murray are a match made in heaven, as the two All-Star guards are combining to average 50.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game while shooting a combined 47.8 percent from the floor. The Hawks have proven to be a balanced two-way team and as long as these two guards are on the court, they can compete with any team in this league.

No. 4: Phoenix Suns

Current Record: 7-3, Previous Ranking: 4th

Defense is why the Phoenix Suns are still at the top of the Western Conference and it must be the main point of emphasis moving forward for this group because offensively, the Suns have question marks. Outside of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton has been inconsistent scoring, Mikal Bridges is not really viewed as a primary scoring option and Chris Paul has struggled shooting from the perimeter.

Jae Crowder is not with the team and now with Cameron Johnson out due to meniscus surgery, the Suns do not really have any other prime scoring options to turn to. It is going to be very interesting to see how this team looks without Johnson and if they can sustain success in the Western Conference.

No. 3: Boston Celtics

Current Record: 7-3, Previous Ranking: 6th

The Boston Celtics have not skipped a beat this offseason and amidst all the drama that surrounded them with Ime Udoka, this group has bought into what interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has sold them. Jayson Tatum is an early season MVP favorite, Jaylen Brown continues to prove why he is one of the best two-way wings in the league and Malcolm Brogdon is proving to be the missing puzzle piece for this team.

Their ability to sustain a high-level of defensive intensity and still be a top-tier defensive team without Robert Williams III on the floor is quite impressive, which is why the Celtics should still be considered the team to beat in the East.

No. 2: Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record: 8-2, Previous Ranking: 14th

Going out and trading for Donovan Mitchell in the offseason was a fantastic move made by Koby Altman and the Cleveland Cavaliers front-office. Now, they find themselves near the top of the league standings!

The Cavaliers are one of the best scoring teams in the league thanks to Mitchell and as he continues to play with Darius Garland, these two will end up being the best backcourt in the entire NBA. On the defensive-end of the floor, the Cavaliers are even more complete with two of the best shot-blockers in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Kevin Love, Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman create a strong looking bench for Cleveland and when Ricky Rubio returns from injury, the Cavs will have even more depth in their backcourt. The Cleveland Cavaliers are once again a legit championship contender and they have proven that they do not need LeBron James in order to be a successful franchise!

No. 1: Milwaukee Bucks

Current Record: 9-1, Previous Ranking: 2nd

No team in the league is better than Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks right now and they ended up being the last undefeated team in the NBA at 9-0 before losing to the Hawks on Monday night.