Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Power Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

Already through three positional rankings, it is time to move on to the power forward position, a spot on the floor that many teams have begun utilizing in different ways.

There are still traditional big men that are low-post threats in this league at the power forward position, but with the way the NBA has changed over the years, the role of the power forward has changed greatly as well.

More and more forwards are beginning to take their games to the perimeter and recently, we have seen an increase in athleticism at this position.

From “do-it-all” guys to defensive stoppers to MVP candidates, there are quite a few notable power forwards in the NBA today.

Let’s take a look at the fourth installment of our Top-10 Positional Rankings for the 2022-23 NBA season by breaking down the Top-10 power forwards in the NBA:

No. 10: John Collins - Atlanta Hawks

Injuries have hurt John Collins’ chances of being as effective as he should be with the Atlanta Hawks, but when he is on the floor, he is a true difference maker for this team. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will get all the attention in the backcourt for Atlanta, but in order for this team to reach their full potential, Collins is going to need to be great and really take the next step in his career.

The Hawks gave him a five-year, $125 million contract last season and they decided to invest in him long-term rather than trading him. Collins must prove this year that he can be a key weapon for them, especially since Atlanta has high aspirations to contend for a title. One of the better pick-and-roll frontcourt talents in the league, John Collins now has two of the best facilitators and passers by his side entering the 2022-23 season.

No. 9: Julius Randle - New York Knicks

After a strong 2020-21 All-Star season, Julius Randle struggled during this past 2021-22 season with the New York Knicks. Number-wise, Randle was not bad, but he never looked settled in and offensively, Randle really struggled shooting the ball.

The new season presents a chance for the Knicks star to bounce back in a big way, especially since the franchise is on the verge of starting over again. What makes Julius Randle a special player is the fact that he can create opportunities for himself from the perimeter to the low-post, as well as be an overall playmaker for his teammates.

Making smarter decisions with the ball and letting both Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett get involved more as the team’s main ball-handlers will really help Randle focus on being the high-level low-post threat that he was during the 2020-21 season.

No. 8: Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley were the three top picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, but the fourth pick in Scottie Barnes was the one to come away with this past year’s Rookie of the Year award. Barnes was fantastic in his first season with the Toronto Raptors, doing a little bit of everything to help them earn their spot in the playoffs.

Barnes has already proven to be a high-level on-ball defender, he was a terrific secondary playmaker alongside Fred VanVleet on offense and perhaps the most underrated part of Barnes’ game is the fact that he is a strong scorer in his own right.

Working on his three-point shot will make Scottie Barnes an All-Star-level threat in this league, but his athleticism and length already make him a threat to score on any position as soon as he gets in the paint. Expect big things from the 21-year-old forward heading into his second season in the league.

No. 7: Jaren Jackson Jr. - Memphis Grizzlies

Turning himself into one of the better low-post defenders in the entire league last season, Jaren Jackson Jr. enters the 2022-23 season sidelined due to a stress fracture in his right foot. Nonetheless, he is still the anchor for the Memphis Grizzlies defense and led the league in both blocks per game (2.3) and total blocks (177) a season ago.

Becoming a more consistent threat to shoot from the outside, as well as starting to come into his own as the team’s No. 2 option next to All-Star guard Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. is set up for success moving forward in Memphis.

No. 6: Pascal Siakam - Toronto Raptors

What makes Pascal Siakam such a special player is his ability to be a true “point-forward.” He has truly turned himself into a triple-double-like threat for the Raptors and if this team is to have any shot of contending for a title, Siakam is going to have to be great.

Toronto is a very talented team and they have some very capable scorers around Pascal Siakam with Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes. Between Siakam’s own scoring abilities and that of his passing abilities, the Raptors have everything they need in their starting-five to be a real force. Not to mention, Siakam has worked hard on his defensive instincts and that showed last season when he averaged a career-high 1.3 blocks per game.

No. 5: Draymond Green - Golden State Warriors

When healthy, there may not be a better overall defender in the league than Draymond Green. He may not score a lot for the Golden State Warriors, but that is not Green’s role whatsoever. Green is one of the smartest players in the NBA and he plays his role to perfection by being a primary facilitator, ball-handler, rebounder and defender.

Averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor a season ago, it is clear to see why the Warriors value Draymond Green so highly. While he may not be the best scorer, Green makes up for this with his hustle and leadership abilities on- and off-the-court.

No. 4: Evan Mobley - Cleveland Cavaliers

One could have made a very compelling case for Evan Mobley to be named the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year and while this award went to Scottie Barnes, this should not take away from the All-Star potential Mobley has shown. Averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor, Mobley proved to be a key weapon for the Cleveland Cavaliers and is a main reason why they went out and made the moves they did this offseason.

Cleveland now sees an opportunity ahead of them to contend for future titles with Mobley being at the center of their roster and who can blame them? There are not many players in the league that possess the length and skill on the interior that Evan Mobley has, which is why he is being regarded as an All-Star in the making entering his second year in the NBA.

No. 3: Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans

Finally making his long awaited return to the floor after sitting out all of the 2021-22 season, Zion Williamson presents a chance for the New Orleans Pelicans to turn themselves into real contending threats. Perhaps the most intriguing prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James, Zion possesses a rare blend of athletics and explosiveness that a 6-foot-6, 280 lbs forward should not have.

The last time Williamson played during the 2020-21 season, he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor. Now in better shape and eager to get back out on the floor, there is no telling as to what the 22-year-old could achieve.

If you put a guard on him defensively, Zion Williamson will simply back them down and dunk over them, but if you put a bigger forward or center on him, then Williamson will simply blow past them on the perimeter and throw down a highlight reel dunk. Either way, Williamson is going to put someone on a poster and if he stays healthy, he will be an All-Star.

No. 2: Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers

When he is healthy, and that is a very big “WHEN,” Anthony Davis is a top-tier player in this league, hence why he is ranked as the No. 2 power forward here. However, Davis has failed to play in more than 40 games in a season the last two years and always seems to miss time, resulting in the Los Angeles Lakers being unable to replicate his production.

LeBron James can only do so much for this team, at his age and given Davis’ skillset, he really needs to be on the floor in order to become the elite-level two-way talent he can be. When he has been healthy, Davis has averaged 24.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor in a Lakers uniform.

An All-NBA and All-Defensive talent, Anthony Davis is the key to the Lakers making it back to the playoffs and competing for another title. If he fails to play in more than 75 percent of Los Angeles’ games this upcoming year though, the Lakers will have a hard time being a real threat.

No. 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Is this even up for discussion? I truly do not believe anyone could make an argument for any other player than Giannis Antetokounmpo being ranked as the top power forward in the NBA right now.

In fact, one may have a hard time saying that there is any player in the league better than Giannis right now!

What Antetokounmpo has been able to accomplish through nine years in the NBA is Hall-of-Fame worthy and the scary thing is that he is only 27-years-old. Just now reaching the prime of his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is becoming a better perimeter scorer, he is starting to understand his positioning better defensively and he is becoming a more well-rounded playmaker and ball-handler.

Nobody can defend Giannis Antetokounmpo and quite honestly, it is not hard to believe that he could have another season in which he wins the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award. The Milwaukee Bucks are championship contenders because of Antetokounmpo and while he is not the reigning league MVP, he is certainly the best basketball player in the world right now.