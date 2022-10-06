Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Small Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

Having important play at both guard positions in the NBA has become a key point of emphasis for all thirty teams and if you missed our previous Top-10 Point Guards or Top-10 Shooting Guards rankings, definitely be sure to check those out, but right now, it is time to move on to the small forward position, a position that has been dominated by some of the greatest players of this generation.

The dynamic of the small forward position has changed significantly over the last decade in this league and today, every team utilizes this position a little differently.

Some of the best scorers in the entire league are their team’s “3-man” and it is not hard to go down this list and say that all ten of these players could wind up being All-Stars this upcoming year.

There are so many great players on the wing in the NBA today, but let’s go ahead and break down the third installment of our Top-10 Positional Rankings for the 2022-23 NBA season by addressing the Top-10 small forwards in the NBA:

No. 10: Andrew Wiggins - Golden State Warriors

There are no higher expectations placed on a player than when they are drafted first overall and for Andrew Wiggins, these expectations were hard to live up to when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wiggins was certainly not bad in his six seasons with Minnesota to begin his career, but the 27-year-old forward has really changed his approach for the better since joining the Golden State Warriors during the 2019-20 season and without him, the Warriors may not have won the 2022 NBA Finals.

Turning into one of the best on-ball defenders on the wing last season, as well as shooting a career-high 39.3 percent from three-point range, Andrew Wiggins was not only named a first-time All-Star, but he was named an All-Star starter. He can defend virtually any position, he is now regarded as a dangerous three-point shooting threat and Wiggins has turned himself into an extremely dangerous rebounding threat as well. In fact, he led all players in the 2022 NBA Finals with 53 total rebounds, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game against the Boston Celtics.

Having Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and now Jordan Poole taking all of the attention off of him on the offensive-end of the floor, Andrew Wiggins has excelled in his role as the No. 3 or No. 4 scoring option for the Warriors. With the Warriors looking to defend their title, Wiggins will once again play a huge role for them on both ends of the floor.

No. 9: Khris Middleton - Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leader of the Milwaukee Bucks and they go as far as he is able to take them, but Khris Middleton is an All-Star in his own right and without him in the postseason last year, the Bucks were unable to defend their championship. Middleton is an essential part of their roster and what he can do on both ends of the floor makes him an elite-level player that does not get the recognition he deserves.

Earning All-Star honors three of the last four seasons, Middleton has also averaged at least 20.0 points per game in four of the last five seasons for Milwaukee. There are not many better players in the mid-range area than Khris Middleton and when the Bucks need a basket, he always seems to step up. Every superstar in this league needs a terrific No. 2 option and Antetokounmpo has that with Middleton.

No. 8: Brandon Ingram - New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are set up for success heading into the 2022-23 NBA season with Zion Williamson making his return and CJ McCollum leading the backcourt, however, Brandon Ingram still remains the most important player on this team. Another multidimensional scorer, Ingram has done nothing but be productive on the offensive-end of the floor since entering the NBA and the only reason he was not an All-Star last season was because the league ran out of spots in the All-Star Game!

When the Pelicans need a basket, they turn to Ingram and more times than not, he delivers for them. A Top-15 one-on-one player in the league right now, Brandon Ingram is very comfortably a Top-10 small forward in the NBA.

No. 7: DeMar DeRozan - Chicago Bulls

Naturally a small forward, DeMar DeRozan tends to fill many different roles for the Chicago Bulls. The 2021-22 season ended up being DeRozan’s best statistical season in the NBA and now, high expectations have been set for him and the Bulls entering the new year.

The Eastern Conference is loaded with talented players and teams, which is why Chicago's margin for error is very small. DeRozan, who finished second in the league in total points (2,118) and fifth in scoring (27.9 points per game) a season ago, is ready for the challenge ahead and will look to build off of his career-year. If the Bulls are to make the playoffs and find success, it will be because of DeMar DeRozan.

No. 6: Paul George - Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George can really play anywhere on the floor and he does so for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he is a natural starter at the small forward position for them. Fans tend to harp on George all the time, but most of this criticism is unwarranted because the seven-time All-Star does his job and plays his role each and every night.

Whether or not Kawhi Leonard is on the floor next to him with the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George always seems to be a 20-point per night scorer. Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Clippers are being labeled as championship contenders and George is a big reason why.

He is one of the better scoring wings of his generation and perhaps what often goes unnoticed is how good of a defender Paul George actually is. Defense wins championships and the Clippers certainly have one of the better wing defenders in the league with George.

No. 5: Jimmy Butler - Miami Heat

Everywhere Jimmy Butler goes, his team ends up finding success. This is no coincidence and since he joined the Miami Heat in 2019, Butler has taken Miami to the Eastern Conference Finals twice, including a trip to the 2020 NBA Finals in the NBA Bubble not too long ago. One of the more underappreciated players in the league, Butler does all the little things to help his team win.

During the 2021-22 season, Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor. Obviously becoming more of a balanced three-point shooter will make him an even tougher player to stop offensively, but Jimmy Butler is the ultimate playmaking wing in this league. The Heat finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference a season ago and they will need their heart-and-soul to once again be a force this year if they are to have any chance of getting back to the NBA Finals.

No. 4: Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

One could easily make an argument for Jayson Tatum being the best small forward in the NBA right now, especially after taking the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals last season. Tatum is coming off of a career-year in which he averaged career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (8.0) and assists (4.4), plus he emerged as one of the better overall scorers in the entire league.

He was just one of four players to finish with two 50-plus-point games during the 2021-22 season and now, with all the attention cast on the Celtics entering the new year, Jayson Tatum is ready for the challenge to take the next step to being a superstar in this league. What many tend to forget about Tatum is the fact that he has only been in the league for five years and is only 24-years-old.

Still having room to grow and only going to get better in time, Jayson Tatum is going to be the face of the Celtics and one of the main faces of the NBA for a long time.

No. 3: Kawhi Leonard - Los Angeles Clippers

Sitting out the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to an ACL injury suffered in the 2021 playoffs, Kawhi Leonard is back and he is looking stronger than ever! It is hard to say that a guy that has not played in a meaningful game in over a year is one of the best players in the league, but not many guys are like Kawhi.

One of the best two-way players in the league over the last two decades, Leonard gets the job down on both ends of the floor because of his strength and underrated athleticism. You simply do not hear a lot about Kawhi Leonard because he tends to remain quiet by going out there on the floor each and every night and doing his job.

Prior to his injury in the 2021 playoffs, Leonard was dominating everyone he played, averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.1 steals and shooting 57.3 percent from the floor, 39.3 percent from three-point range. Finally healthy and eager to get back on the floor, we should expect nothing short of excellence from the five-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP.

No. 2: LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers

The fact that we are talking about LeBron James still being one of the best players in the entire league at 37-years-old is simply remarkable. Hate him or love him, there is no denying that LeBron is one of the greatest players in league history and this upcoming year, he will surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer should he remain healthy.

That has been the key factor though for James and the Los Angeles Lakers over the last few seasons though, as LeBron has missed close to 34 percent of his team’s games since the start of the 2020-21 season.

When he is on the floor though, the 18-time All-Star and four-time Finals MVP has continued to achieve things no player his age should be able to do. In 56 games last season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks and he shot 52.4 percent from the floor, 35.9 percent from three-point range.

Again, injuries and durability will be two key talking points for LeBron James during the 2022-23 season, but when he is on the floor, there is no denying that he is still one of the best players in the NBA and LeBron alone gives the Lakers a chance to compete for another title.

No. 1: Kevin Durant - Brooklyn Nets

This offseason was quite eventful and that was because Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. While the rest of the league scrambled to try and acquire one of the best scorers this league has ever seen, Durant and the Nets were playing a game of chess on their own and it seems like Brooklyn has won since the 12-time All-Star rescinded his request and is now ready to compete for a championship with the Nets.

Aside from all of this drama, Kevin Durant still remains one of the best players the league has seen since Michael Jordan and when he was on the floor last year, Durant looked like a front-runner for the MVP award.

Averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor, 38.3 percent from three-point range, Durant looks better post-Achilles surgery than he did before he tore his Achilles!

Much like how the Lakers are a contender because of LeBron James, the Nets are also a championship contending team simply because of Kevin Durant’s greatness. Time will tell if the drama from the offseason will matter much for Brooklyn and Durant during the 2022-23 season.

