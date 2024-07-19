Father of Las Vegas Aces Rookie Kate Martin Provides Injury Update
Matt Martin, the father of Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin, has provided an update on his daughter's injury. KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa reported on the news this week.
Kate suffered a leg injury in the Aces' game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. While trying to push the ball up the floor, the rookie appeared to suffer a lower leg injury. After lying on the floor for a few moments, she was finally able to make her way to the locker room.
The injury occurred in the first quarter of the game. She did not return after the injury.
Per Matt, Kate suffered a "bruised Achilles tendon." He also said that it was "perfect timing," as the WNBA is about to enter a month-long break because of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
It's still unclear whether or not Kate will miss additional time because of the injury. She'll have a month to recover, with the Aces not taking the floor again until a matchup against the New York Liberty on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Kate was a second-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, earning a roster spot with the Aces. She quickly became a fan favorite and has fit in well with her teammates. When she suffered the injury on Tuesday, all of her teammates surrounded her to show support.
In her rookie season, Kate is averaging 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. She has appeared in 23 of 24 of Las Vegas' games so far this season.