Final Update: Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game
Update: Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the game.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in San Francisco, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Klay Thompson is listed as questionable due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-17 record in the 60 games that they have played this season.
After missing the postseason for each of the last two seasons, they appear nothing short of a lock to make the playoffs this season and be a title contender.
Thompson had been out due to injuries for the last two seasons, but returned to the lineup last month.
